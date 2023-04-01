The world in brief: 11 die during food stampede in Pakistan





11 die during food stampede in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan -- At least 11 women and children were killed in a deadly stampede at a Ramadan food and cash distribution center in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday, police and rescue officials said, as the country struggles with surging food prices.

The stampede happened when hundreds of women and children panicked and started pushing each other to collect food outside a factory in a well-known industrial area, known as SITE or Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate.

Business owners during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor.

As the stampede began, some women and children fell into an open drain, local police official Mughees Hashmi said. Residents said a wall also collapsed near the drain, injuring and killing people. The incident left the street that leads to the factory littered with wounded people and bodies. Hashmi said eight women and three children died.

Pope scheduled to leave hospital today

ROME -- Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from the hospital today and will preside over Palm Sunday celebrations, the Vatican said Friday, after he was unexpectedly hospitalized earlier in the week for a respiratory infection.

The pope, 86, will be permitted to leave the hospital after being treated with antibiotics for bronchitis and undergoing some final tests Friday, according to the Vatican, which has otherwise given few details about his condition.

Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, said in a statement that Francis had eaten pizza for dinner Thursday and that his recovery had been "normal." On Friday, he said, Francis resumed work.

In the afternoon, Francis visited young patients in the hospital's pediatric oncology ward, the Vatican said, where he gave them rosaries, chocolate eggs and a children's book on Jesus. Photographs and a video released by the Vatican showed the pope, using a walker, strolling through the colorful ward, where he also baptized a baby.

The pope's hospitalization was met with concern around the world. The announcement Friday that he would soon be released came as reporters and television crews loitered in front of the hospital, hoping to catch a glimpse of activity behind the windows.

The Vatican said Francis would take part in Palm Sunday services in St. Peter's Square this weekend for the start of Holy Week celebrations, which will include a late evening Good Friday procession at the Colosseum in Rome, an Easter Vigil the next evening and Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square.

14 killed in collapse of Sudan gold mine

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- At least 14 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, mining authorities said Friday.

The fatal collapse happened after one of the hillsides that surround the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine near the Egyptian border fell in Thursday afternoon, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company said in a short statement.

At least twenty other miners were injured in the collapse, it said. Some of the more seriously injured were transferred to the hospital.

Moataz Hajj, a spokesman for the Sudanese Mineral Resources Co., told The Associated Press on Friday that a search operation had managed to free the surviving trapped miners.

The workers had been searching inside mining wells for gold using heavy machinery that caused the collapse, according to witnesses cited in a report published by Sudan's state-run news agency SUNA.

The dead have been transferred to the nearby town of Wadi Halfa and have since been buried, the state company said.

In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

King Charles honors Hamburg war dead

BERLIN -- King Charles III commemorated the more than 30,000 people, mostly German civilians, who were killed in the Allied bombing of Hamburg almost 80 years ago as he visited the northern German city Friday on the last leg of his first foreign trip since becoming monarch.

The attack in July 1943 carried out by British and American planes using incendiary bombs was a response to Nazi Germany's deadly aerial raids on Britain. It resulted in a firestorm that destroyed large parts of the city and remains a painful memory in the Hanseatic port's proud history.

Charles laid a wreath at the ruined church of St. Nikolai, now a memorial site, and listened to Hamburg's Bishop Kirsten Fehrs read the Coventry Litany of Reconciliation, written to commemorate the destruction of the English city of Coventry by German bombers in 1940.

Earlier, Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, visited a memorial to the Kindertransporte, or children's transports, that saw more than 10,000 Jewish children receive refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. in 1938.

The royal couple were accompanied to Hamburg by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, making the two-hour journey from Berlin by high-speed train.









Britain’s King Charles III holds a self-tapped beer at the ceremonial reception Friday hosted by the British Embassy in Hamburg, Germany. (AP/Jonas Walzberg)





