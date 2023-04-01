30 plant sales set around the state

For gardeners of all skill levels and ages, Master Gardener plant sales offer a wide variety of plants for purchase.

More than 30 plant sales are taking place across Arkansas in April and May. Proceeds from the sales will benefit local Master Gardener beautification projects and educational programming. Many clubs also offer scholarships to students pursuing plant-related degrees.

Randy Forst, extension consumer horticulture educator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said a large selection of plants will be available at all plant sales, including one-of-a-kind plants from Master Gardeners' own gardens.

"Most will have a collection of annuals, such as vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and squash, as well as flowers, including petunias, ageratum, vinca, geraniums, zinnias and million bells," Forst said. "A majority will be selling pass-along plants from their own gardens that are not usually offered to the public -- most of these will be considered perennials. Most sales will also have a few houseplants, such as ferns, ficus, sansevieria, scheffleras and plumeria available for purchase."

PLANT SALE DATES

A list of plant sales can be found on the Arkansas Master Gardener Plant Sales page at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/yard-garden/master-gardeners/plant-sales.aspx. Dates include:

APRIL

April 1: Hot Springs County, 8 a.m., Hot Spring County Fairgrounds;

April 13-15: Howard County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Farmers Market, 110 S. Washington St., Nashville;

April 13-15: Pulaski County, 9 a.m.-noon each day, Pathfinders Greenhouse, 2520 W. Main St., Jacksonville;

April 14-15: Pulaski County, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. each day, The Little Rock Greenhouse, 7th and Palm Street, Little Rock;

April 15: Jefferson County Delta Blooms and Bees Home and Garden Show and Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., White Hall Community Center, 9810 Dollarway Rose Suite 101, White Hall;

April 15: Nevada County, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Barn at Willow Oak Acres, 2073 U.S. Highway 71 W, Prescott. $15 in advance by March 31, $20 at the door;

April 15: Saline County, 8 a.m.-noon, Saline County Fairgrounds, 406 Fairfield Road, Benton;

April 15: White County, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., White County Extension Office, 2400 Landing Road, Searcy;

April 21: Marion County, 7:30 a.m. until sold out, Yellville City Park;

April 22: Philips and Monroe Counties, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Central Delta Depot Museum, 100 W. Cypress St., Brinkley;

April 22: Five Rivers, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Randolph County Fairgrounds, June Simington Building, 2204 N. Thomasville Ave., Pocahontas;

April 28-29: Garland County, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4831 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs;

April 28-29: St. Francis County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Vandiver Farms, 7596 Highway 284 N, Forrest City;

April 29: Arkansas County, 10 a.m.-noon, Arkansas County Fairgrounds, DeWitt;

April 29: Baxter County, 9 a.m. until all plants are sold, Baxter County Fairgrounds, 1507 Fairgrounds Drive, Mountain Home;

April 29: Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayetteville, open to the public;

April 29: Cleburne County, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 725 S. 4th St., Heber Springs;

April 29: Craighead County, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Judd Hill Farmers Market on Aggie Road, Jonesboro;

April 29: Montgomery County, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Mount Ida;

MAY

May 6: Pope County, 8 a.m.-noon, Pope County Fairgrounds, 500 S. Knoxville, Russellville;

May 6: Prairie County, 9 a.m.-noon, Hazen City Park -- pavilions in front of Community Center;

May 6: Stone County, 9 a.m., Stone County Fairgrounds, Park St., Mountain View;

May 6: Union County, 8 a.m.-noon, MAD Farmer's Market, 101 E. Cedar St., El Dorado;

May 6: Van Buren County, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Van Buren County Fairgrounds, 1827 Highway 16 E, Clinton;

May 12-13: Crittenden County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 12401 Highway 70 W, Proctor;

May 13: Drew County, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Monticello Market in the Park next to the Drew County Courthouse, Monticello;

May 13: Faulkner County, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway;

May 13: Greene County, 8 a.m.-noon, Paragould Community Pavilion/Paragould Farmers Market, 201 E. Court St., Paragould;

May 13: Madison County, 9 a.m.-noon, Fair on the Square, Kingston;

May 13: Polk County, 8 a.m.-noon, Polk County Fairgrounds, 156 Polk Road 43, Mena;

May 19-20: Benton County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Benton;

May 19-20: Logan County, "First pick" sale 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, First National Bank Paris Community Center, Main Street, Paris.

To learn more about Arkansas Master Gardeners, visit the Arkansas Master Gardener Program page on the Cooperative Extension Service's website or contact a county agent.

Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.