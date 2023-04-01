Angel of Empire wins 87th Arkansas Derby

After settling in seventh place early, Angel of Empire picked up the pace going into the second turn and ran away from the field to win the 87th Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, giving him momentum before the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

With jockey Flavien Prat riding for trainer Brad Cox, Angel of Empire powered into the lead in the homestretch on his way to winning the Grade I, $1.25 million race for the Albaugh Family Stables. Longshot King Russell (58-1) finished second, and Reincarnate wad third. Post-time favorite Rocket Can was fourth for owner Frank Fletcher of Nprth Little Rock, and Airtime took fifth.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.