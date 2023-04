Fort Smith, 1977: Salesman Wes Mills of Randall Ford on Rogers Avenue had sent this card of the 1978 Thunderbird Town Landau to Mr. and Mrs. George Dermigny, thanking them for buying a car from him. The pictured Thunderbird had a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $8,400.

