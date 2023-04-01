Bowlin shuts down powerhouse Benton

VAN BUREN — Emory Bowlin has faced plenty of quality competition this season. Perhaps none with the resume of Class 5A powerhouse and two-time defending state champion Benton.

The Pea Ridge sophomore right-hander was up to the challenge Friday night in a pool play game at the River City Rumble softball tournament at the Field of Dreams.

Bowlin pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts allowing just three hits with no walks. That effort allowed Pea Ridge to pull away for a 4-0 victory against Benton in a four-inning game.

“I was just out there throwing the ball and having fun,” Bowlin said. “I wanted to keep it simple. I was very ready for this game because of the opponent. I was ready for the challenge and to show what we could do. I was very, very glad that I have our offense behind my back with the run support.”

Teams complete pool play today with the championship game set for a 4 p.m.

It was a much-needed bounce-back win for Pea Ridge (7-4), which dropped the opening game of the tournament against Greenwood on Friday. It was just the kind of game Pea Ridge Coach Josh Reynolds was looking for from his team.

“Our kids responded after coming out game one against Greenwood really low and without much energy,” Reynolds said. “We came back with high emotions and played the way we are supposed to play. It’s a great win for the program. Everybody knows who Benton is. Our kids came up big in key situations.”

One of those key situations was early in the circle with Bowlin, who allowed back-to-back singles to start the game. But she locked in after that. She struck out the side to end that scoring threat then struck out the side again in the second inning against Benton (9-2).

Bowlin allowed a hard-hit double from Alyssa Houston in the third inning and another batter reached on an error in the fourth inning. Both times she came away with scoreless frames.

“One of my favorite things about her is if she sees the ball get hit, she is more determined to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Pea Ridge assistant coach Elzie Yoder said of Bowlin. “She isn’t one to get in her head and get down. Calling her pitches is easy because her determination just grows the more intense the game gets.”

There was plenty of run support for Bowlin in the game that was shortened because of tournament time limits on pool games. The Lady Blackhawks scored once in the first inning then extended their edge to 4-0 in the second inning.

Callie Cooper singled and had her courtesy runner come home on a wild pitch in the first inning for a 1-0 lead.

Gracie McGarrah scored on another wild pitch for a 2-0 edge. Back-to-back RBI provided by Zaylee Warden and Hope Konkler scored Ashley Earley and Hailee Willey.

SPRINGDALE 11, FS NORTHSIDE 4

The Lady Bulldogs scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away for a 6A-West win Thursday.

Lauren Christy, Tori Hennarichs and Kaylee Harp had three hits as part of Springdale’s 15-hit attack, and Illeana Sauls drove in three runs. In the circle, Janessa McNelly allowed six hits to earn the win for the Lady Bulldogs (5-7, 2-4). Anna Hale was 3 for 3 to power Northside’s offense and Jailah Vickers had two hits.

BENTONVILLE 5, GRAVETTE 1

The 1-2 punch of Ryann Sanders and Kasey Wood in the circle was more than enough to lead the Lady Tigers to a non-conference win Thursday.

Sanders went six innings and allowed three hits with nine strikeouts, and Wood pitched the seventh inning and allowed one hit for Bentonville (11-1). Kadence Stafford had a perfect day at the plate atop the Lady Tigers’ order, getting a two-run double and two walks along with a stolen base. Sara Watson was 2 for 4 and Tuley Pascucci drew a pair of walks and stole two bases.

Keeley Elsea blasted a solo home run for Class 4A Gravette’s lone run. Kelsey Pembleton added a double for the Lady Lions (7-2).

LINCOLN 5, PRAIRIE GROVE 3

The Lady Wolves struck for three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held off Prairie Grove at the end for a nonconference win Friday.

Lincoln (11-7) led 2-1 into the top of the seventh when it laced three straight singles by Ryleigh Landrum, Brinkley Moreton and Saylor Stidham to load the bases with one out. After a force out, Lily Riherd cleared the bases with a three-run double and a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Chloe Hillian led off with a single, then Elizabeth Stoufer cranked a two-run homer to center to make it 5-3. But Lincoln held from there to claim the win.

Moreton led Lincoln’s 10-hit attack, going 3 for 3 with a triple. The sophomore earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts. Addie Pershall also had a double for Lincoln.

Stoufer and Hillian had two hits each for Prairie Grove (10-4).