Caddo River has new Derby Day shot

HOT SPRINGS -- Not in the main event, of course, but Caddo River gets a second chance to win on Arkansas Derby Day at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Second to Super Stock in the 2021 Arkansas Derby after winning the Smarty Jones Stakes and placing third in the Rebel Stakes, Caddo River has four Oaklawn victories and eight board finishes in 10 local starts. An Oaklawn stakes winner for Brad Cox, Caddo River now races for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, his rider still in the familiar yellow and brown silks of Hot Springs owner-breeder John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stables.

Caddo River won at 1 1/16 miles in the mud Feb. 25 on Rebel Stakes Saturday at the track and needs to be tops physically, or close to it, for the Grade III $400,000 Oaklawn Mile today. Ricardo Santana Jr., regaining the mount from Joel Rosario, won three consecutive races aboard Caddo River last year, the first two at Oaklawn.

In a field of seven older horses, Caddo River breaks from post five with 121 pounds.

The Oaklawn Mile draws two past winners at age 2 of the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club, a November Derby prep at Churchill Downs. Smile Happy prevailed in 2021, a year after Silver Prospector. Both are Oaklawn meet winners, Smile Happy on March 16 in his 4-year-old debut for Ken McPeek and first start since eighth in the Kentucky Derby. Runhappy's son worked in New Orleans before shipping to Oaklawn, where McPeek's stable, with four victories on one December card, is hot again. Francisco Arrieta, in contention for his first Oaklawn title, rides Smile Happy from the rail with 121 pounds.

The other likely favorite is Hopper, making his local debut for Bob Baffert in his second start at 4, winning the Grade III Affirmed at Santa Anita late last spring.

Baffert is represented in the Arkansas Derby, although Reincarnate is entered under Tim Yakteen's name to make the morning-line favorite eligible for Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Necker Island, like Smile Happy, ran in the Kentucky Derby, finishing seventh in 2021 for trainer Chris Hartman. Leading trainer Robertino Diodoro and top meet jockey Cristian Torres join forces with Hero Status, who started the year in California and ran fifth in the Grade III Razorback Handicap on Feb. 18, also won by the Lukas-trained Last Samurai. Silver Prospector won an Oaklawn allowance over stablemate Super Stock Feb. 11 and has Grade III wins at Oaklawn and Lone Star Park. With $1.3 million for Ed and Susie Orr, the Declaration of War horse is the field's leading money winner.





Rick Lee’s analysis and selections

5 The Oaklawn Mile. Grade III. Purse $400,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up

HOPPER*** was beaten only two lengths in the GI Santa Anita Handicap, after pressing a fast pace at a much farther 10 furlongs. SMILE HAPPY was multiple graded stake-placed as a 3-year-old, and he looked good defeating second-level allowance runners in his return from a long vacation. CADDO RIVER is a four-time winner at Oaklawn, and he did finish second in the 2021 Arkansas Derby.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Hopper Velazquez Baffert 7-5

1 Smile Happy Arrieta McPeek 9-5

5 Caddo River Santana Lukas 4-1

4 Silver Prospector Gaffalione Asmussen 8-1

3 Hero Status Torres Diodoro 12-1

2 Necker Island Murrill Hartman 15-1

6 Atoka Michel Lukas 20-1



