DEAR CAR TALK: I am moving from Fountain Valley, Calif. (92708) to Spirit Lake, Idaho (83869).

I have a 2019 front-wheel-drive Chevy Trax with 15,728 miles.

As I am not used to driving in super cold weather with snow and ice, I'm guessing I should probably trade for a four-wheel-drive vehicle ... with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Do you have any recommendations?

I'm looking to keep the price below $30,000, and newer is better so I can get a warranty. — Jennifer

DEAR JENNIFER: First of all, thanks for providing your new ZIP code. Now I know where to ship you 10 pairs of Bronko Nagurski long underwear.

Yes, you should definitely get a vehicle with all-wheel drive, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. If they have heated seat belts and radio dials, consider those, too.

You might even want to get four snow tires when you get to Idaho depending on how comfortable you feel driving there and how often you have to drive in unplowed snow.

I would recommend you get your new car before you move. Why? Because the market for your two-wheel drive Chevy Trax will be more limited in Spirit Lake, Idaho. You'll get more for it by selling it in California, where it's a perfectly usable car.

You might even get a better deal on your new car before you move, too, since all-wheel-drive is (usually!) unnecessary in Southern California, and a dealer may be slightly more motivated to move one. Very slightly.

In terms of what car to get, you're in luck, Jennifer. Compact, all-wheel-drive crossovers are among the most popular vehicles sold right now. It seems that everybody wants one. So, there are tons of choices.

I can give you a few names of vehicles I like, but you'll have to go out and drive them, and make sure your bouffant doesn't scrape the headliner when you drive.

Some of my favorites in that class are the Honda CR-V and HR-V, the Toyota RAV4, the Nissan Rogue, and the Subaru Forester and Crosstrek.

You should be able to get reasonably well-equipped versions of those cars for right around your price range. But consider limiting your budget to $29,000. That way you'll have another thousand for heated socks. Good luck.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I love your column and your NPR show. I have a 1973 Ford Mustang convertible (I am the original owner). I drive it about 20 miles a week, and it has about 75,000 miles on it now.

Of course, it was designed to be used with leaded gasoline. For a while, I used a lead additive. But then I just switched to using the highest-octane gas I could get.

Now I'm getting conflicting advice on whether or not to use the lead additive. The car runs the same with or without it. What is your advice regarding using it or not?

Thanks very much. — Allan

DEAR ALLAN: I wouldn't bother at this point.

Gasoline companies used to put lead in fuel to boost octane. As a side benefit, they learned that the lead also cushioned the blow of the hot exhaust valves as they slammed against their valve seats.

So, when the Environmental Protection Agency figured out that the lead in gasoline was causing us to all grow four chins — OK, I already had two, but you get my point — oil companies were forced to stop adding lead.

Some years later, we noticed that some older cars were developing a problem called valve seat recession. You may remember reading about the great valve seat recession of 1978 in school.

Anyway, to combat that problem, car makers started making their valve seats harder. Problem solved.

Except for people like you who had cars made during the lead era.

So, you can find a "lead substitute" (not real lead, obviously) on the market and add it to each tank of gas, but that's inconvenient and expensive.

My advice would be to save the $10 a tank and just drive the car.

Eventually, it's possible your Mustang will need a valve job. And at that point, you can decide if you want to fix it, sell it, or torch it.

If you fix it, the valve job will cost you a couple of grand, and they'll use new, hardened valve seats.

But at only 20 miles a week, it might be your heirs that do the valve job, Allan, not you.

By the way, the higher-octane fuel you're buying doesn't do anything to protect those valve seats. Higher than recommended octane is only helpful if you have pinging or pre-ignition.

So, if your car doesn't ping on regular unleaded, take the 60 cents a gallon, plus the $10 a tank you're saving on lead substitute, and put into a valve job cookie jar and pass it down to your kids, along with the Mustang.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com