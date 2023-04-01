ASUN

Central Arkansas 15, Queens (N.C.) 2 (7)

The University of Central Arkansas snapped its losing streak with an explosive offensive showing to run-rule Queens Friday night at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears (12-14, 4-3 ASUN) entered Friday with six straight losses. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an error from Royals first baseman Riley Cheek, and an RBI double from Evan Hafley.

Queens (5-21,1-6) tied the game in the second inning on solo home runs from Nick Brassington and JD Coleman, but UCA put the game out of reach in the fourth inning with 10 runs.

In the fourth inning alone, UCA totaled 10 hits and 10 runs on 14 at-bats. Hafley's two-run double and Drew Sturgeon's two-run triple highlighted the Bears' offensive onslaught.

UCA tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning, thanks to a two-run home run by Hafley and a bases-loaded hit by pitch for Sturgeon.

Hafley finished 5 for 5 from the plate, totaling 5 RBI, three extra-base hits and coming a triple shy of the cycle. Five Bears had multi-hit games. AJ Mendolia was the lone Bear not to record a hit, but he extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a walk.