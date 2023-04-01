Charges filed in wrong-way fatal collision

TEXARKANA — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of causing a crash that killed a woman, an infant and a toddler while he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 30, authorities said.

Richard Gabriel Lopez, 43, faces charges of negligent homicide and first-degree battery in connection with the crash. He has a San Antonio address, according to the warrant signed by Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones.

Lopez was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang east in the westbound lanes of I-30 at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday when he collided with a 2017 Kia Optima driven by Takeyah Latin, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Arkansas State Police Capt. John Rhone.

Lopez’s front passenger side collided with Latin’s front passenger side.

Lopez’s vehicle came to rest in the highway facing north. Latin’s vehicle came to rest in the median facing east.

JaBrea Conway, 24, and a male infant, who were passengers in the Optima, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the affidavit.

A 4-year-old girl who was seriously injured died Thursday at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to the state police.

Two other women in the Optima were seriously injured, according to the affidavit.

One of the women in the vehicle told police that they were traveling from Hope to Texarkana to celebrate another child’s birthday at Chuck-E-Cheese.

Lopez’s girlfriend, Arianna Para, told police she had been driving the Mustang until they stopped at the Flying J near the 7-mile marker to get gas. Para said that’s when Lopez jumped into the driver’s seat of the Mustang and drove away, according to the affidavit.

At the scene, Lopez refused to give his name and appeared to be impaired, according to the affidavit.

Lopez was also injured and remained hospitalized Thursday in Texarkana.