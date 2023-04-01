Church notes: First Presbyterian Church presents Holy Week cantata April 2

Benton County

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Holy Week services include 10 a.m. Palm Sunday (April 2), 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 6) and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday (April 9).

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites you to join them for services and special events during Holy Week, including 10:15 a.m. Palm Sunday, followed by interactive Holy Week stories for all ages at 11:30 a.m.; a soup supper and worship at 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday; online prayer and Scripture at noon Good Friday; an egg hunt at 3 p.m. April 8; and at 10:15 a.m. Easter Sunday in person and online service with brass ensemble and special music, children's message, scripture, prayers, and Easter message.

Each Sunday morning, service is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. The church will be celebrating their 25 year anniversary on April 16 with a celebration attended by charter members, regional ministers, and a few previous ministers. Alexander Campbell (played by Ray Ticknor) will make an appearance and discuss the establishment of the Disciples of Christ. A potluck meal will be held after worship service using recipes from the HC Church 2003 Cookbook.

The church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Holy Week services scheduled are 10 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 2; 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 6; 11:30 a.m. Good Friday, April 7; and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9.

Information: Call 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten services on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Prior to the service, a supper is served in the Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m.

Sunday morning traditional service is at 8:30 a.m. and the blended service at 10:45 a.m. On Palm Sunday, there will be only one service at 9:30 a.m. At this service, the children bring in palm branches and the confirmands will present their faith statements.

There will be a drive-through Easter story from 7 to 9 p.m. April 1 and April 2. You can hear and see the Easter story as you drive through the church parking lot.

At 4 p.m. April 8, there will be an Easter egg hunt with separate age-appropriate areas for younger children. You can also get your family photo on an Easter story cube. Everyone is welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St., invites you to a Holy Week cantata, "In the Final Week" by John Purifoy. This will be performed by the choir, directed by Bill Hesse and accompanied by Ryan Ransdell and instrumental soloists during the regular worship service at 10:30 a.m. April 2.

Join us as we explore Jesus' final week, beginning with his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem, and continuing through The Last Supper, his arrest in Gethsemane, the Crucifixion and Resurrection.

Information: 636-5542, www.fpcrogers.com.

Lost Bridge Church in Garfield, 12772 Lodge Drive, has scheduled these Holy Week services: 9 a.m. Palm Sunday; 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday; 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service; and 9 a.m. Easter service, with fellowship at the Annex between services.

Information: (817) 308-4696.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will hold a Palm Sunday service at 10:35 a.m. April 2.

Information: (479) 621-0021 or info@millwoodchurch.com.

Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista, 380 Glasgow Road, will be hosting the John Brown University Cathedral Choir at 6 p.m. April 16. The public is welcome.

The church will also have a Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m. April 7.

Information: 855-7775 or vbconline.net.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Maundy Thursday communion service will be at 6 p.m. April 6 and the Good Friday tenebrae service at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Easter Sunday services will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 9 in the sanctuary with the 11 service also livestreamed on YouTube. Brunch will be served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday School classes will not meet that day.

Lenten midweek gatherings take place on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. For seven weeks, the church is studying from Eugene Peterson's This Hallelujah Banquet, a new interpretation of the Book of Revelation.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45, will host the 14th annual Crawfish Boil from 4 to 7 p.m. April 15. The event also includes a car and bike show with categories for classic cars, classic trucks, modern muscle cars, rat rods and judges' choice. Chicken dinners will also be offered.

All proceeds go to the GUMC Youth Group.

Information: Email sarahvaughan@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. All church committees will meet at 11:45 a.m. this Sunday following worship.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

Children, youth and the Chancel Choir will lead a Procession of Palms into the sanctuary to open the service on Palm Sunday, April 2. Communion will be served.

Communion service for Maundy Thursday/Good Friday will be held at 6 p.m. April 6. The church's annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. April 8. A free breakfast/brunch will be served at 9:30 a.m.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

The church, in partnership with UAMS and The Schmieding Center, will host a Support Group for Caregivers of Dementia Patients. The first meeting will be from 1 to 2:30 April 13, with subsequent meetings the second Thursday of each month at 1. Anyone who is facing the challenge of caring for someone with dementia is welcome to attend these sessions, facilitated by Senior Health Social Workers to gain information, share ideas, problem solve and support each other.

The Adult Chancel Choir practices at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. The Crandell Ringers Handbell choir practices each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday classes for adults include, Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, meets at 7 a.m. Monday morning Lectionary meets at 9 a.m. each week live in the Rail Room and via Zoom.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

