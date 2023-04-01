Farm Bureau awards local agent

Stratton Andrews of Jefferson County received the Grand Slam and Master Producer awards for outstanding insurance production in 2022. The presentation was made March 9 at the Farm Bureau Statewide Agents and Agency Managers meeting.

Farm Bureau®Mutual Insurance Co. of Arkansas Inc. and Southern Farm Bureau®Casualty Insurance Co. are two of the largest writers of property and casualty insurance in the state, according to a news release.

Dialoguing With Delta set

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present Dialoguing with Delta at 10 a.m. April 22, in the STEM Building at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Presenters include Kimberley Davis, Estella Bland, Latasha Randle and Jamal Gordon.

Dialoguing with Delta is an annual educational activity for students ranging from ages eight to 18. It is being presented in partnership with UAPB's School of Education, according to a news release.

This year's theme is "Level Up: Building for Success in School and Beyond."

To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFQPxLJ1l5y-b4C9WzwYHLYVp8W-LUCfjML4BuiwRqmjbtYA/viewform.

Blue Cross sets Mental Health First Aid

In an effort to save lives and improve the wellbeing of Arkansas communities, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield presents free Take Good Care: Mental Health First Aid.

Free classes will be offered each month through September in various cities throughout the state, including Pine Bluff.

Participants don't need to be Blue Cross members. Classes will be taught by instructors with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, providing certification through the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, according to a news release.

Participants will learn how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis, and addictions.

For details or to register, visit https://hub.arkansasbluecross.com/take-good-care-classes/