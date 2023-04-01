Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:07 a.m.

Marriages

Ryan Parker, 40, of Benton and Ashley Abell, 42, of Sherwood.

John Brooks, 43, of Alexander and Laine Rosen, 50, of Little Rock.

Jeremiah Bastien, 34, and Ashley Mifflin, 33, both of Austin.

Bruno Pineda, 36, of Little Rock and Miriam Rodriguez, 32, of North Little Rock.

Clare Matthews, 33, and Jason Warner, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Kevin Johnson, 25, and Nykeysha McIntosh, 25, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1162. Yolanda Dawson v. Scott Dawson.

GRANTED

23-488. Allison Anderson v. Eric Anderson.

23-665. Michael Bliske v. Chrystal Bliske.

Print Headline: Daily Record

