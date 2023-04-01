Davis opts for draft, could return

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Davonte Davis announced Friday night he has declared for the NBA Draft, but will maintain his college eligibility if he decides to return as a senior next season.

The 6-4 Davis, from Jacksonville, played in 35 games this season, including 31 starts, and averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.1 minutes. He missed one game for personal reasons.

"Since picking up a basketball for the first time, I had two dreams: playing for [the] Razorbacks and playing in the NBA," Davis posted on his Twitter account. "I consider myself very fortunate to accomplish the first goal, but now is the time for me to start preparing for my next goal.

"I will begin the process as a member of the 2023 NBA Draft. I will see this process through and make an informed decision in the coming weeks. At this time, I will not forgo my eligibility to ensure I have the option to return to U of A for my senior season."

College players with eligibility remaining who declare for the NBA Draft have until May 31 to withdraw their names and retain their eligibility for the 2023-24 season according to NCAA rules.

Davis has not been included in any of the projected mock NBA Drafts. This year's draft will be held on June 22.

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, a projected first-round pick, declared for the draft Thursday.

Davis scored 25 points to lead the Razorbacks to a 72-71 victory over No. 1 seed Kansas in a second-round NCAA Tournament this season after scoring 16 when they beat Illinois 73-63 in a first-round game.

As a freshman two years ago, Davis hit a game-winning jump shot with 2.9 seconds left in Arkansas' 72-70 victory over Oral Roberts in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game.

In 11 career NCAA Tournament games, Davis has averaged 12.0 points and 5.1 rebounds and shot 45.5% from the field.

In SEC games this season, Davis averaged 12.6 points and shot 41.5% (34 of 82) on three-pointers.