Four people arrested on various charges in Washington County





Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Eli Rainey, 26, of 1302 N. 15th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking. Rainey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Farmington

Jesse Hamilton, 40, of 15910 Arkansas 265 South in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Hamilton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Savon Ferguson, 21, of 1212 Roosevelt Ave. Unit B in Joplin, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with accomplice to aggravated robbery and accomplice to aggravated residential burglary. Ferguson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Jawan Mahone, 31, of 514 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Mahone was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.



