Getting it straight

Today at 1:00 a.m.

The Bail Project is based in Los Angeles. The nonprofit organization posts bonds in certain situations for people being held in jail, and while it generally doesn't pay more than $5,000 per bond, it will pay more than that under certain circumstances. Information regarding the group's headquarters and how much it pays in bail was incorrect in a story that published March 25.

