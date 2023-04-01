Getting it straight

The Bail Project is based in Los Angeles. The nonprofit organization posts bonds in certain situations for people being held in jail, and while it generally doesn't pay more than $5,000 per bond, it will pay more than that under certain circumstances. Information regarding the group's headquarters and how much it pays in bail was incorrect in a story that published March 25.
