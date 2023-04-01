Gov. Sanders, Mayor Scott tour tornado damage in Little Rock

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. toured damaged and destroyed homes in West Little Rock Saturday morning.

Sanders said five people have died around the state in Friday’s tornadoes, but no storm-related deaths have been reported in Little Rock, Scott added.

Speaking in front of a damage fire state on North Shackleford Road, with its metal roof caved in, Sanders said she spoke with President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas who offered federal support to the state.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Sanders thanked Mayorkas in their phone call "for his outreach and for his commitment to get the State of Arkansas any resources that are needed quickly."

“From a city, a county, a state and a federal perspective I would say that everyone is working in total lockstep,” Sanders said during her tour of the damage. “And we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that the people of our state are back on their feet again.”

Sanders, Scott and a group of state lawmakers from Little Rock spoke with residents whose homes had been damaged by falling trees. Some houses nearby were completely destroyed, with only concrete steps and the foundation remaining.

“We ask that everyone be patient as we are working to respond as quickly as possible to all the needs as we move forward,” Scott said.

Scott said 2,100 residents in West Little Rock were directly impacted by Friday’s tornado with 27,000 to 30,000 homes without power. The mayor said those needing shelter should go to Hall STEAM Magnet High School located at 6700 H St.