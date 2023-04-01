How to help with Arkansas storm relief efforts

Below is a developing list of private and public organizations that are seeking donations and volunteers to assist in the disaster relief efforts after the March 31, 2023 tornadoes.

Please fill out this form if you represent an organization that would like to be added to this list.

STATEWIDE

— The Red Cross has set up an online donation link to help those affected by tornadoes and storms in the south and Midwest here.

— The Arkansas Food Bank is asking that anyone in need of food text FINDFOOD to (844)381-3663

LITTLE ROCK

— The City of Little Rock is calling for volunteers to help with clean-up efforts. Those interested can sign up here . More details about the specific needs will be shared once the damage around the city is assessed.

— The Little Rock School District is also accepting volunteers to help families in the district affected by the storm. Those interested can sign up here.

— The City of Little Rock is accepting drop-off donations of water and non-perishable food items at the Little Rock Fire Department Training Center, located at 7000 Murray St., from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

— The Arkansas Rural Caucus is collecting donations at the back of Hall High School, located at 6700 H St. in Little Rock. They are accepting clothes, toiletries, toys for small children and towels. More information about offering or requesting assistance can be found here .

— New Life Church in Little Rock is seeking volunteers to assist people affected by the storms. Those interested can sign up here .





NORTH LITTLE ROCK

— Donations of supplies like work gloves, lawn bags and new tarps are being accepted at First Assembly Church, located at 4501 Burrow Drive.

— That.Church in Sherwood is organizing volunteers to help with storm cleanup in the city. Those interested in volunteering, or in need of assistance, can call (501) 833-4673 or message the church on its Facebook page.





WYNNE

— A donation collection center has been set up at 187 Murray Avenue, according to Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs .

— Additionally, Hobbs said Saturday that all volunteers able to assist with physical labor or heavy equipment can report to the East Arkansas Community Center technology center, located at 1790 Falls Boulevard.





BENTON

— Food donations of products like rice, pasta, canned produce and peanut butter are needed in Saline County, along with diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products. Donations are being accepted at the Harps Food Store, located at 1515 AR-5, and the Kroger Marketplace, located at 20820 I-30.





WHAT TO DONATE

Dozens of businesses, churches and other groups spread the word Monday that they would collect donated goods and money for those hit by Sunday’s tornadoes in Arkansas.

Each has distributed a list of sought items. Below is a summary of those lists and many of the drop-off points. It is by no means a complete list.

Check with drop-off sites to make sure they are still operating and to find out what items are still needed and what they have in abundance.

— baby needs — diapers, wipes, formula

— batteries

— blankets

— bottled water

— camping supplies

— chain saws, fuel, bar oil

— clothing for adults

— clothing for children

— contact cases, saline solution

— cots

— deodorant

— detergent

— feminine products

— flashlights

— food, nonperishable

— gloves

— hand sanitizer

— insect repellent

— paper towels

— pet food, supplies

— plastic drop cloths

— plastic tubs, storage containers

— shampoo

— shovels

— soap

— sunscreen

— tarps

— toilet paper

— toothpaste, toothbrushes

— trash bags

— work gloves



