Daniel Kildee, Democratic congressman of Michigan, announced in a social media video that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer and will undergo surgery to remove a small tumor in one of his tonsils.

Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks were sentenced to 220 years in prison after being convicted of four counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the fatal Indianapolis shootings of three men and one woman.

Jarrod Powell, 51, of New York, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and five years of supervised release for the fatal 2021 beating of a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant who was collecting cans for money in East Harlem.

Roland Butler Jr., a lieutenant colonel who rose through the Maryland State Police ranks for nearly 30 years, was confirmed with a 43-4 vote in the state Senate to become the first Black superintendent in the department's 102-year history.

Theodore Hoskins, former mayor of Berkeley, Mo., had four counts of committing an election offense and one count of forgery dismissed with an agreement that he will never again seek elected office, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said.

Phil Walters, an alligator trapper contracted with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said Tampa police officers "did a great job" of detaining a 9-foot gator before he arrived at the scene near Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sophia Negroponte, the 30-year-old daughter of former intelligence director John Negroponte, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing a friend after a drunken argument at a Maryland home.

Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer convicted of murdering his wife and son, will remain in a special protective unit after mental health and prison experts reviewed his case, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a news release.

John Falcicchio, former deputy mayor for planning and economic development in Washington, was accused of sexually harassing a second government employee, whose "allegations are extremely disturbing and reflect a longstanding pattern," attorneys Debra Katz and Kayla Morin said in an emailed statement.