There was a headline over SE Cupp's column on the wire the other day. Given the copy editor's lack of brevity, it went like this:

Getting indicted will not help Trump's standing:

Criminal charges by Manhattan District Attorney

Alvin Bragg are no badge of honor

Except SE Cupp and her fans don't get to decide what's a badge of honor. Surely Donald Trump will say it is, and his supporters will agree. (We almost said "will agree with whatever he says." But we are reminded of his speech last week in Waco. When he began his critique of Ron DeSantis, the cheering stopped and the people in the crowd sat on their hands.)

The case against Donald Trump in New York--for which he was indicted this week--has been called weak. And not just fringe elements say that. The Wall Street Journal's editorial page has said that. The Washington Post's editorial page (for goodness sake) has said that. And Bret Stephens of The New York Times--the best conservative writer in the country since Paul Greenberg passed--calls the case "exceptionally weak." These are not the rantings on extreme right-wing media.

Here is the third paragraph of the wire story that ran atop the front page of the Democrat-Gazette Friday morning:

"The indictment, after years of investigations into Trump's business, political and personal dealings, injects a local district attorney's office into the heart of a national presidential race and ushers in criminal proceedings in a city that the ex-president for decades called home.

"Arriving at a time of deep political divisions, the charges are likely to reinforce rather than reshape dueling perspectives of those who see accountability as long overdue and those who, like Trump, feel the Republican is being targeted for political purposes by a Democratic prosecutor."

We couldn't have said it better.

Even his Republican challengers for the presidential nomination will probably feel the need to line up behind him, strengthening him politically. If the Manhattan DA thought bringing these charges would finish off Trump, he hasn't been paying attention.

Again, from the wire story: "The indictment sets up a never-before-seen spectacle--a former president having his fingerprints and mug shot taken, and then facing arraignment. For security reasons, his booking is expected to be carefully choreographed to avoid crowds inside or outside the courthouse. The prosecution also means that Trump will have to simultaneously fight for his freedom and political future, while also fending off potentially more perilous legal threats, including investigations into attempts by him and his allies to undo the 2020 presidential election as well as into the hoarding of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

"Indeed, New York was until recently seen as an unlikely contender to be the first place to prosecute Trump, who continues to face long-running investigations in Atlanta and Washington that could also result in charges. Unlike those inquiries, the Manhattan case includes allegations against Trump that occurred before he became president, had already been examined but not charged by federal prosecutors and is unrelated to much-publicized efforts to overturn the election."

It's hard not to think this particular case is more about politics than anything else. If a prosecutor is going to take the extraordinary measure to indict a former president for the first time in United States history, maybe it should be something along the lines of, oh, say, mishandled secret documents or efforts to overturn an election.

We imagine those who have been calling for Donald Trump's political hide for years will call this a great day. His supporters will call it a dark day. And the country pulls itself in different directions, stretching painfully, to the breaking point.

To nobody's surprise, the Trump campaign, as soon as the indictment was made public, released a fundraising appeal based on it.

So did Adam Schiff.