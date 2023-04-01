Thoughts at random

After promising a smooth transition to Arkansas, it seems Summit Utilities botched its bookkeeping and billing systems, overbilled customers, and short-staffed its customer service department all while doubling and tripling natural gas prices. If this is what Summit believes is a smooth transition, we should thank goodness it went so well.

The Council on Foreign Relations reports the U.S. has spent $75 billion on combined aid for our proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. And just like our southern border, nobody really knows where it went.

Let's stop using the phrase "cancel college loans" and instead say "dump their responsibilities on others." Doesn't sound nice? Well, it's not nice to dump your financial burden on others either.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. John Cornyn informed the bureaucrat that Border Patrol has encountered illegal migrants from 176 countries, speaking 200 languages. What's next? Expect Washington to spend millions hiring interpreters and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion experts to make sure the new arrivals aren't offended.

Military officials report ammo, missile and equipment inventories are dangerously low as a result of supplying Ukraine. Hmm. Maybe the Taliban will help us out with that $7 billion in equipment and supplies we left in Afghanistan.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock

State of democracy

It is absolutely sickening to see current right-wing politicians on both the state and national level tear apart the democracy the Greatest Generation and those since have fought and died for. Have these politicians no shame or guilt? Rather than a democracy, do these people want a "dog-eat-dog" autocratic/kleptocratic form of government in which you have no voice? There will always be a bigger kid on the block who will knock you off.

All the governor and her spokesperson can say is along the lines of it is time to get rid of "the radical left's woke agenda." What is a "woke agenda"? Do they know? Using this guise and "two-faced" religious thinking and governing will only take one down a road they should not wish to travel. Their day of reckoning is coming for the way they treat transgenders. Will a "legislator" be posted at restroom/changing room doors, who will check genitals of everyone before they are permitted to enter, thereby assuring their stupid laws are being enforced? Who will the designated "legislator" report to--the governor? You reap what you sow!

Do we really need more stupid laws in order that frivolous lawsuits can help enrich some attorneys?

While budgeting--don't pay attention to what Grover Norquist dictates--income tax should not be phased out. To do so might keep some poor children from getting school vouchers.

LOUISE HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Librarians know this

Philip Martin's "Hug a librarian" on March 12 can be described as truthful, accurate and hilarious--descriptive terms that usually do not go together. My daughter is a master's-degreed librarian at Fayetteville Public Library over the department for children and youth. I assure you she knows obscenity when she sees it.

How many of the Ledge ever go to a library, I wonder?

JIM MORSE

Little Rock

Called upon us to act

I was recently asked if I was Christian. I was not raised in a Christian home, but between 10-12 years of age, the Bell family down the road took the Lewis kids to the Church of Christ. I listened, learned, and following a summer trip to the Green Valley Bible Camp, accepted Jesus and was baptized. As a result, I understand the foundations of Christianity and Jesus' teachings.

In 1 Corinthians, Paul encourages Christians to "eagerly desire the greater gifts." To me, some of those gifts are education; reasoning; learning from our past; embracing the gifts of science that have made our lives better, safer, and healthier; the ability to analyze, problem-solve, and make sound decisions; and finally, that gift to look outside my own views and have empathy. Most Americans utilize, recognize, and want these gifts used more based on polls I have seen for years. For example, for years, most Americans have supported common-sense gun reforms.

We live in a country with the highest number of gun deaths, homicides, and mass shootings than any other industrialized country. The leading cause of children's deaths is guns, moving ahead of accidents and poisoning. Monday, three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed in another mass shooting in Nashville at a private Christian school. Poll after poll indicates Americans support addressing this issue. But I hear few Christian voices calling to address this deadly rising trend.

I'm making an assumption, but I believe it to be a fair assumption; Many Christians vote for candidates that take no steps to lessen gun violence but rather have taken steps to make events like Monday's killings more likely to happen again and again.

There is nothing Christian-like, Christ-like, about inaction to address this gun crisis. On the contrary, apathy concerning guns is deadly. Jesus called for empathy. He also called us to act on our gifts.

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln