LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Alabama Game 2

Alabama 1 Arkansas 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Bohrofen drew a leadoff walk but Arkansas could not capitalize.

The Razorbacks hit into some tough luck outs. Diggs grounded into a double play on a ball that had a 103-mph exit velocity.

Caleb Cali smoked a ball to the warning track in left that was caught on a nice jumping play.

Alabama 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Jim Jarvis roped a solo home run over the right field wall with one out. It was his third homer of the season.

McEntire has allowed 9 home runs this season.

Alabama 0 Arkansas 0 -- End 1st Inning

Three up, three down for the Razorbacks to begin this one.

Josenberger flew out to the warning track in right. Stovall popped out and Wegner struck out swinging.

Alabama 0 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

McEntire pitched well in the opening frame by controlling the strike zone.

He nearly had a quick 1-2-3 inning but Alabama reached on an infield single with two outs. The Arkansas starter struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Pregame:

It's a beautiful afternoon for baseball at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the upper 50s. There is a 12-mph breeze blowing out to left field.

The Razorbacks are looking to bounce back after a rough opening game against the Crimson Tide. Alabama out-hit Arkansas 22-3 in its 12-1 win on Friday night.

The loss snapped Arkansas' 15-game home win streak.

Pitching matchup: Alabama RHP Luke Holman (4-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (4-1, 5.23 ERA)

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Diggs DH

6. Cali 3B

7. Robinett 1B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS