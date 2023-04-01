Local prep races yield Fantasy fillies

HOT SPRINGS -- It might be time again for Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort officials to rattle cages in Kentucky regarding graded races.

The American Graded Stakes Committee, a service of Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, came in for local lampooning three decades back when it hung a Grade II stamp on the Apple Blossom Handicap. Stunningly, the race was dropped from Grade I status in a decade that stars such as Bayakoa, Lady's Secret and Paseana competed. Oaklawn, coming into its own nationally, took a dim view of that decision.

Rather than acknowledge the committee's perceived snub, the track refused to recognize any of its ratings. The late Chick Lang Jr., operations director at the time, said in response that "all of our races are Grade A," while the track assailed the decision -- tongue firmly in cheek -- in trade publications.

The committee, although perhaps not publicly acknowledging the flak that resulted, restored the Apple Blossom to Grade I, where it remains today in the track's stakes schedule.

Oaklawn, if it wishes, could voice similar concerns about the Fantasy Stakes. How does a Grade III status come to a race that has produced the Kentucky Oaks winner two of the past three years, a Preakness winner included, and in consecutive years two decades back went to a Kentucky Derby runner-up and another Preakness winner?

Racing has issues beyond whether a certain race should be Grade I, II or III, but the Fantasy rating stings a little as its 51st running falls today prior to the 87th Arkansas Derby, the track's other Grade I prize.

Then again, 3-year-old fillies receive less attention in the national spotlight than their same-aged male counterparts. And the Oaks, which along with the Derby dates to 1875, is getting saturation coverage that it might not have once gotten.

As the breeding center of North America, Kentucky offers two spring races for fillies that hold sway. The Grade I Ashland at Keeneland appeals more to breeders than, say, the Fantasy, also providing travel and schedule advantages for Oaks-minded horsemen and Churchill Downs' filly classic on the eve of the Kentucky Derby.

Fantasy starters are eligible for 200 Oaks qualifying points with the winner receiving 100 and the next four spots worth 40, 30, 20 and 10, respectively. Oaklawn has built up its filly races with a lucrative series of preps, of which the 10-horse field is comprised. Godolphin's Wet Paint, with 60 points from sweeping the Martha Washington and Grade III Honeybee, is the likely favorite with trainer Brad Cox keeping Flavien Prat in the saddle.





Rick Lee’s analysis and selections

10 The Fantasy. Grade III. Purse $600,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies

WET PAINT*** has finished full of run winning the GIII Honeybee and Martha Washington, and she has continued to train well for powerful connections. SHE’S LOOKIN LUCKY was a clear second behind a talented filly in her local debut, and she has tactical speed and the field’s fastest Beyer figure. ROYAL SPA had mild traffic trouble late on the backstretch before drawing off late defeating allowance rivals in a return from a three month freshening.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Wet Paint Prat Cox 8-5

1 She’s Lookin Lucky Torres Shirer 5-2

8 Royal Spa Santana Brisset 4-1

2 Grand Love Gaffalione Asmussen 8-1

10 Condensation Arrieta Hartman 10-1

3 Towhead Castillo Maker 10-1

9 Olivia Twist Cabrera Fincher 20-1

7 Pate Geroux Maker 20-1

4 Taxed Bejarano Morse 30-1

5 Take Charge Briana Gutierrez Lukas 20-1



