LR school administrator honored





J. Steven Helmick, principal of Little Rock's Don R. Roberts Elementary, has shaved his head, been taped to a wall, run a mile for each of 168 fifth-graders and camped out on the school roof more than once to motivate and honor students.

On Friday, Helmick, 39, was named Arkansas' 2023 Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Elementary School Principals. He is now in the running for national honors.

The designation was announced as a surprise to Helmick during a jubilant assembly of the school's more than 1,000 pompom-waving pupils as well as faculty, staff, parents, Helmick's family and Little Rock School District leaders.

While the crowd gathered, Helmick was kept busy undergoing an annual evaluation by his supervisor, Executive Director of Elementary Education Darian Smith -- the man who had nominated Helmick for the honor.

"I am completely humbled by this award," Helmick told the students, adding that "Roberts rocks because every adult here cares for you deeply."

His comments came after he and the audience watched a video of staff and students describing what made him a good principal.

"He gives us high-fives," said one pupil in the video. "He does dares," said another. "He keeps us safe," and "It's funny when he dresses up," said two while another added, "He makes us laugh and gives us more chances."

Still others noted that Helmick works the student drop-off and pick-up lines, as well as plays basketball at recess -- on the girls' team when it's girls against boys.

"He's an incredible fundraiser," said another pupil -- that fundraising no doubt motivated by promises from Helmick of being taped to a wall or having his head shaved.

Faculty members also praised Helmick.

"I can sum up in two words what makes him great," school media specialist Jill Johnson said. "His heart."

Fifth grade teacher Jeff Whitlow said Helmick "is more than a boss, he's a friend" and someone who is willing to do whatever it takes to put the needs of the kids first and to make kids excited about coming to school.

Little Rock Superintendent Jermall Wright recalled meeting Helmick for the first time last year and asking him what it was like to be the leader of one of the highest-achieving elementary schools in the district and state.

Helmick responded by detailing what the school needs -- showing his care for the students, Wright said.

Roberts Elementary has an A grade from the state.

Helmick is in his fifth year as principal at Roberts, where he previously worked as an assistant principal and teacher. He is married to Keri Helmick and has four children: Emma, Andrew, Sophie and Aliza.

Donaven Sims, principal at Bryant's Salem Elementary School, received the elementary principal honor in 2022.





Roberts Elementary School Principal Steven Helmick gets a hug from his son, Drew (center), 12, and daughter, Emma (right), 13, after Helmick was announced the Arkansas Elementary Principal of the Year at the Little Rock school on Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





