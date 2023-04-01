Luckenbach and us

We left our son's apartment in Austin early that morning to begin our exploration of the Texas Hill Country. My wife is a native Texan and, like me, has always been fascinated by Lyndon Johnson. Melissa and LBJ share the same alma mater--what's now Texas State University at San Marcos.

Lunch in Johnson City would be followed by an afternoon at the LBJ Ranch. Suddenly, I hit the brakes after seeing a road sign and turned left.

"We're going to Luckenbach," I declared, forgetting how long it has been since Waylon Jennings sang about getting "back to the basics of love."

"What's at Luckenbach?" our sons asked in unison. I replied: "Just Google it."

There's a direct tie between Luckenbach and this newspaper. In 1926, K. August Engel bought the Arkansas Democrat. Engel was born at Luckenbach in 1889 to a pioneer family. He joined the Democrat as business manager in 1911. It didn't take him long to acquire an interest in the newspaper and become its president and general manager.

Engel controlled the Democrat for the next 42 years. In 1930, he acquired a YMCA building at the corner of Capitol and Scott in downtown Little Rock. That's the building where I worked on the second floor when I came to the Democrat as a sportswriter in 1981. It was my first job after college. And it's the building where I'm writing this column more than four decades later from a third-floor office.

According to a history of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on the newspaper's website: "Engel gained a reputation as a hardworking, shrewd businessman who insisted on running his business on a cash basis. A bachelor, he lived in a hotel a few blocks from the Democrat building. He took an active part in the editorial process, even to the point of reviewing proofs of editorials and news pages.

"Under Engel, the Democrat urged reforms at the state hospital, improved election laws, revision of property tax assessments, municipal ownership of city waterworks, improved education and a four-year college for Little Rock. In 1954, the University of Arkansas awarded Engel an honorary degree, stating: 'You have kept free the news columns of the Arkansas Democrat that they might report in an objective manner the events of the world. ... You have been a faithful watchman for the people and the public good."

Nephews Marcus George and C.S. Berry were appointed editor and publisher respectively following Engel's death on Jan. 8, 1968.

The competing Arkansas Gazette noted: "Except for its occasional ventures in sensational, topical news articles--a penchant shared by most afternoon newspapers--the Democrat during Engel's tenure was austere in its makeup and treatment of general news."

In 1974, George and Berry sold the newspaper for $3.7 million to the Palmer group, headed by Walter Hussman Sr. His son, 27-year-old Walter Hussman Jr., became the new publisher.

The Engel family is the subject of a story on Luckenbach that ran in the November edition of Texas Monthly magazine.

"Hanging over the center of the bar is a portrait of John Russell 'Hondo' Crouch, the fabled raconteur who owned the place from 1971 until his untimely death in 1976," Christian Wallace wrote of the general store at Luckenbach. "Hondo was something of a redneck Renaissance man: a writer, humorist, musician, goat rancher, summer camp counselor, chili cook.

"Originally from the small town of Hondo, 40 miles west of San Antonio, he earned the nickname from reporters who covered the cowboy wunderkind during his all-American swimming days at the University of Texas."

With the massive population growth in the nearby Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas, there are bitter battles going on regarding Luckenbach's future and what kind of retail and residential developments will be allowed. Wallace covered a public meeting during which a 49-year-old peach farmer spoke out.

"My name is Paul Engel," he said. "I live in Fredericksburg. I'm a lifelong farmer there. ... My family was some of the founding people of Luckenbach."

Yes, a direct descendant of the Arkansas Democrat's K. August Engel.

Wallace wrote: "His family had been among the first Germans to settle the Hill Country, in 1846. The Engels purchased land in the area now known as Luckenbach in the mid-1880s. In fact, Paul's great-great-aunt Minna Engel gave the place its name. In 1886, when Minna's brother opened a new post office, she chose to call it Luckenbach, after her husband, Carl Albert Luckenbach.

"The name stuck. The Engels went on to build the dance hall and the general store, and they worked in the blacksmith shop and cotton gin that were once part of the property. It was Paul's great-uncle Benno Engel who later sold the 9,124 acres that included the dance hall and general store to Hondo Crouch and Guich Koock. The Engel family still owns large tracts of land immediately surrounding that acreage."

In 1999, the Luckenbach Moon reported: "Our Luckenbach School is one of 10 remaining country schools out of the 12 in Gillespie County that's still used by an active community club for domino and pinochle parties, reunions and social gatherings. The Engel family, who still live in the Luckenbach community today, were charter developers and students."

In 2014, Paul Engel opened the first of six rustic cabins along Grape Creek.

"As a kid, Engel spent a lot of time out here," Wallace wrote. "He remembers his grandmother's milk cow wading all day in nearby Grape Creek and, without any prompting, moseying home to her pen in the evening."

