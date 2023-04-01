Mexican president visits fire survivors

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's president visited hospitals treating injured migrants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez Friday, where 39 men died in an immigration detention center fire late Monday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was personally devastated by Monday's tragedy. But it appears he brought little new with him in the way of immigration policy during Friday's visit to Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.

"I confess it hurt me a lot, it damaged me," Lopez Obrador said before the trip. "It ripped my soul apart." The president said the Ciudad Juarez fire was the second most painful moment of his administration, exceeded only by a 2019 pipeline fire in the central Mexico town of Tlahuelilpan that killed about 135 people.

However, it hasn't cost him much politically.

Many residents of Mexican border cities mourned the death of the migrants in the smoky mattress fire, set by some migrants to protest perceived moves to deport them. But in Ciudad Juarez, many residents were fed up with migrants largely from Central America and Venezuela begging for change at street corners and blocking border bridges.

Lopez Obrador's visit to Ciudad Juarez was marked by anger over the deaths. A group of migrants and their supporters tried to block the president's motorcade, leading to scuffles Friday afternoon.

Eager to gain favor with the United States, Lopez Obrador has made life hard for migrants seeking to cross Mexico to reach the U.S. border. He has assigned tens of thousands of army troops and National Guard officers to retain migrants, and allowed the United States to return migrants from Venezuela, Honduras, Nicaragua and Cuba to Mexico.

But the U.S. has contributed little to helping Mexico shelter or integrate the returned migrants.

Lopez Obrador lashed out Friday, saying the United States should be spending more on economic development in Latin America to prevent migrants from leaving their homes, rather than sending military aid to Ukraine. He suggested the U.S. should provide direct cash support payments to families in the region.

"How can you compare what the U.S. government sends to Central America, with the $30, $35 billion it is spending on buying weapons for Ukraine?" Lopez Obrador said.

That impasse -- with federal governments in Mexico and the United States loathe to touch the migration issue -- often leaves the situation up to local leaders, many of whose constituents view the migrants as a nuisance.

Federal Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez said the government would close the detention center where the fire occurred.

Lopez Obrador said Friday he was going to set up a commission to ensure the human rights of migrants are protected. He said the commission would be headed by longtime migrant activist and Roman Catholic priest the Rev. Alejandro Solalinde. But it was unclear what powers the commission would have.

In the meantime, Lopez Obrador said, "I will concentrate on the medical side, basically. What matters to me is treatment for the injured." Mexico has turned down a U.S. offer to help provide medial treatment to the injured, most of whom suffered smoke inhalation, saying they were too ill to move.

Rodriguez said Thursday that 24 migrants remained hospitalized, all of them in apparently either serious or critical condition. Four migrants had been discharged, she said.

The Spanish message "To migrate is a human right" hangs on the fence outside the Mexican immigration detention center that was the site of a deadly fire in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Protest signs cover the fence outside the Mexican immigration detention center that was the site of a deadly fire, as migrants wake up after spending the night on the sidewalk in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

