A co-defendant in the case against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set was sentenced Friday to six months of probation and agreed to testify in criminal proceedings against the actor. Safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls was convicted of unsafe handling of a firearm. He also must pay a $500 fine, complete a gun-safety course and 24 hours of community service after agreeing to plead guilty to the charge related to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." Under the plea agreement, Halls agreed to testify truthfully at any upcoming hearings or trials, including criminal proceedings against Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who pleaded innocent to charges of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death. Hutchins died shortly after she was shot Oct. 21, 2021, during rehearsals. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the weapon went off and a single live round killed her and wounded director Joel Souza. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could face a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines.

Reality TV star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson confirmed Thursday that her older sister has a rare cancer. "This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home," the 17-year-old wrote Thursday on Instagram. "I'm very famous but normal s*** happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that." Thompson's post included a screenshot and link to a TMZ report that her sister, Anna Cardwell, had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She did not elaborate on the report beyond the caption and representatives for Cardwell did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment. Cardwell is Thompson's half-sister and the eldest daughter of their mother, June Shannon, the stage mom who co-starred with her children in several TLC reality shows. Cardwell, 28, reportedly complained of stomach aches before being diagnosed in January with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung. TMZ reported that Cardwell underwent her first round of chemotherapy last month and her family is "very hopeful" that she'll pull through.