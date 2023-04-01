Sections
North Little Rock issues curfew for some areas

by Bill Bowden | Today at 5:50 p.m.
Damage to buildings in North Little Rock can be seen in this Saturday, April 1, 2023 aerial photo after a tornado swept through the area on Friday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was offered an opportunity to see the damage by helicopter by Medic Corps, a nonprofit organization that assists in disasters. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

In the wake of Friday's tornado, North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick on Saturday issued a curfew for a number of areas of the city.

The areas under the curfew include Burns Park, Sierra Madre, Amboy, Ranch Estates, Foxboro, Alta Vista, Donovan Briley Road area, Oakview, Remount Road, the Kierre Road area, Cobbleston, Indian Hills, Shady Valley and Windsor Valley.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Sunday, then again between the hours of 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Some people are exempted from the curfew, including — but not limited to — government employees performing official duties, medical personnel performing official duties, and credentialed members of the media.

