North Little Rock issues curfew for some areas

In the wake of Friday's tornado, North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick on Saturday issued a curfew for a number of areas of the city.

The areas under the curfew include Burns Park, Sierra Madre, Amboy, Ranch Estates, Foxboro, Alta Vista, Donovan Briley Road area, Oakview, Remount Road, the Kierre Road area, Cobbleston, Indian Hills, Shady Valley and Windsor Valley.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Sunday, then again between the hours of 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Some people are exempted from the curfew, including — but not limited to — government employees performing official duties, medical personnel performing official duties, and credentialed members of the media.