NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet, NWA Ballet Theatre welcome spring with showcase

"You begin as a student with a love for movement, and you go through all those challenges of developing your technique, being a person who finds this joy or this passion or this connection to live performance and where that can go," Stephen Wynne, artistic director of NWA Ballet Theatre explained ahead of an April 1 showcase with NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet.

"Then you have the company dancers who studied dance professionally, not only in very different conservatories across the country, but also have a four-year degree in dance. So it's a great opportunity for parents to make that bridge between 'this is my 3-year-olds' passion, and she loves doing it,' [to] here are eight 30-year-olds who are doing this professionally," Wynne concluded.

"Aurora's Wedding," along with other selections, was the perfect welcome for spring on a chilly afternoon. The showcase opened with a delightfully different "Jazz Jam" -- choreographed by dance instructor Rebecca Cannan -- which gave audience members and parents a glimpse of the conservatory's considerable range of talent.

Following the performance was a sneak peek of NWA Ballet Theatre's "Radiant" series coming later this spring.

Wynne and four featured dancers from the company will pay tribute to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Four dancers from the theatre gave an emotive performance of three songs by Webber: "Pie Jesu," "Over the Rainbow," and "Memory."

"Webber has a way of connecting to all of our universal longings as human beings. He just puts it out there, and we all just melt, so I just thought that would be a wonderful way to introduce myself and my direction as a choreographer," says Wynne, who joined the theatre late last year.

The dancers, all dressed in simple green dresses against solid background colors, skillfully conveyed the emotion deep within each song. Northwest Arkansas is in for a treat when the Radiant series graces stages at the Fayetteville Public Library, CACHE Studios in Bentonville, The Medium in Springdale and Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers.

The biggest treat of the afternoon was the collection of dancers from the conservatory and the return of former student, Kaley Kirkman Althausen, who danced the role of Aurora for Act 3 of Sleeping Beauty in "Aurora's Wedding."

Althausen was joined by friend and Ballet Arkansas alum, Zeek Wright. The duo -- along with conservatory dancers Ruby Peterson, Elli Renfrow, Shae Aagard, Ariel Cole, Charlea Kate Efird, Chloe Hallam, Kaiya Pettus and Anastasia Castleman -- dance with such ease and joy, that it's sometimes easy to forget how hard the students work for each performance, no matter how long they are on stage.

Plus there's nothing more adorable than tiny ballerinas -- except when they don mouse ears and tease Puss in Boots, who was hilarious as the cat who can't catch a mouse. Also providing a cute moment of comic relief were Gunnar Kearns and Luke Webb, who act as the "wolves" after a team of well-synchronized Little Red Riding Hoods in matching costumes.

The most visually dazzling moment of the performance was the "Garland Waltz," as young dancers dressed in shades of pink and turquoise twirled around the stage with flower garlands ahead of the romantic dance of Althausen and Wright.

After such a lovely array of dance, costumes and music, it feels like spring no matter the temperature.