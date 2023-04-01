BASKETBALL

Texas Tech hires McCasland

Grant McCasland was hired as Texas Tech's new coach Friday, getting a six-year contract with the Red Raiders a day after North Texas won the NIT title to wrap up that school's first 30-win season. North Texas was 135-65 in six seasons under McCasland, who has a master's degree from Texas Tech. The Mean Green were 31-7 this season, which came a year after they had first broken the school record by winning 25 games. During his time on the Lubbock campus while getting his master's degree, McCasland served as Texas Tech's director of basketball operations for Coach James Dickey from 1999-2001. McCasland coached one season at Arkansas State University in 2016-17 before heading to North Texas.

Aldridge retires again

LaMarcus Aldridge announced Friday he is retiring again from the NBA. Aldridge, 37, initially retired in 2021 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of five games he played for the Brooklyn Nets that season. He rejoined the Nets five months after announcing his retirement. The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome -- an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat -- as a rookie in 2007. Despite the diagnosis, Aldridge was among his era's premier big men. As the second pick out of Texas in the 2006 draft, he averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career. Aldridge played his first nine seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before five years with the San Antonio Spurs and his short time with the Nets.

TENNIS

Sinner stuns No. 1 Alcaraz

Tenth-seeded Jannick Sinner of Italy stunned top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Friday night in the Miami Open semifinals, rallying from a set down to beat the defending champion, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 in a three-hour thriller. Sinner ended Alcaraz's winning streak at 10 matches. Sinner's powerfully steady baseline game wore down Alcaraz, who appeared to be cramping early in the decisive third set while he also dealt with an apparent finger injury. He will lose the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic. Sinner, the 21-year-old who made the Miami Open final last year but hasn't been past the quarterfinals of a major, will face fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the championship match Sunday. Medvedev has beaten Sinner in all five meetings.

GOLF

Rodgers opens 3-shot lead

Patrick Rodgers took a step toward his first PGA Tour victory -- and his first Masters appearance -- on Friday, shooting a 5-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round of the weather-delayed Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Rodgers, who finished his opening-round 66 on Friday morning, birdied four of the final five holes in his second round at TPC San Antonio to post a 36-hole total of 11-under 133. Corey Conners, the 2019 winner in San Antonio, was 8 under after a 72. Michael Thompson shot 68 and was another shot behind. With the tournament in catch-up mode because of hours-long fog delays on Thursday morning, the afternoon half of the draw had no chance of finishing on Friday. Among the players on the course when darkness halted play, Roberto Diaz was 8 under with eight holes to play and Brendon Todd was 7 under with three holes left. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria bounced back from a opening-round 73 to fire a 6-under 66 on Friday, leaving him in a tie for seventh at 5-under 139. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was at 1-under after 14 holes on Friday. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks), Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Two share LPGA lead

Ruoning Yin had the low round of her LPGA Tour career, a 7-under 64 on Friday to share the 36-hole lead with Hyo Joo Kim at the DIO Implant LA Open. Yin, a 20-year-old from China in her second year on the LPGA Tour, turned in 3-under 32 and made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on her second nine at Palos Verdes to post a two-round total of 10-under 132. Yin's best LPGA result was a tie for fourth in last year's Dana Open, her only top-10 finish. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 1-under 70 on Friday and is at 2-over 144 overall. Lewis is tied for 63rd place. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) posted a 72 on Friday and missed the cut by at stroke at 3-over 145. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on Friday and finished at 5-over 147.

Munoz in front in Orlando

Sebastian Munoz opened with an eagle and it only got better from there, leading the Colombian to a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead Friday at LIV Golf-Orlando. The groupings reflected a focus on the Masters for the LIV event that takes place the weekend ahead of the first major of the year. The six former Masters champions were in the opening two groups -- Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson starting on No. 1, with Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Charl Schwartzel on No. 2. Ultimately, it was a guy who won't be going to Augusta National in the lead. Munoz started with eagle on the par-5 14th hole at Orange County National, the Florida course that previously hosted the PGA Tour's qualifying tournament. He added six birdies over the next nine holes, and finished with two consecutive birdies. Richard Bland, the 50-year-old from England, had a 64.

HORSE RACING

Anti-doping rules on hold

Horse racing's new anti-doping program was dealt a blow Friday when a judge in Texas ordered the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to stop enforcing its rules involving medications and illegal drugs until May 1. Judge James Wesley Hendrix of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a 30-day injunction in response to a request for an emergency injunction by the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and the state of Texas. The two groups filed their request Monday, the same day HISA began enforcing its new anti-doping and medication rules in states where live racing is currently going on. In the filing, the plaintiffs had asked Hendrix to rule in an expedited manner on the request, noting that the Florida Derby and Arkansas Derby -- major preps for the Kentucky Derby -- are to be run today.

FOOTBALL

Former Packers' FB dies

John Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers' career rushing list, has died. He was 74. The Packers announced Brockington died Friday in San Diego. Brockington played for the Packers from 1971-77 and rushed for 5,024 yards during that stretch. The only players to gain more yards rushing with the Packers are Ahman Green (8,322 from 2000-09), Jim Taylor (8,207 from 1958-66) and Aaron Jones (5,284 from 2017-present). He was the first running back in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. Brockington also spent part of the 1977 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and finished his career with 5,185 yards rushing. He had 30 touchdown runs and four touchdown catches.

BASEBALL

Mariners acquire Solak

The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Solak from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday for cash. Solak was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday. Seattle had an open spot on its 40-man roster and assigned Solak to Triple-A Tacoma. Before this season, the 28-year-old Solak spent his entire big league career with Texas. He appeared in 253 games over parts of the past four seasons with the Rangers. Solak's most productive season came in 2021 when he appeared in 127 games and hit .242 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Rays pitcher suspended

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Israel Mateo was suspended for 55 games on Friday under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. The 21-year-old right-hander is on the roster of the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. He was 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA over 10 appearances for the FCL Rays last year, striking out 16 and walking 8 in 122/3 innings.