OPINION | Maya Porter: Lifelong Quakers struggling with peace testimony

The war in Ukraine has compelled Quakers to do some serious soul-searching.

We have been against war ever since founder George Fox pledged that Friends would not take up arms against the King of England in 1660. For more than 350 years, Friends have struggled with when, if ever, it's acceptable to fight. In every war, from the Revolution to Afghanistan, Quaker families have been divided as some members went off to fight and others refused to go.

Lately, Quakers everywhere have been holding special meetings to determine where they stand on Russia's aggression.

Is there a limit to pacifism? The peace testimony is not a rule or requirement for Quakers--it is a guide, an intention. Friends are free to determine for themselves where they stand on the issue, but usually, people do not choose to be Quakers if they disagree with our basic principles. Lifelong Quakers are struggling with this one.

Does it matter whether the war is one of aggression or of defense? In both cases, the result is death and destruction. George Fox said that Friends would not use outward weapons, in outward wars. One of the best inward weapons is negotiation, conducted early and well--but negotiation has been tried in this case, and so far has failed. It may not be possible to negotiate with a determined dictator.

Times of crisis challenge our principles. When hypothetical situations become reality, our viewpoint may change, not just for Quakers, but for everyone. For instance, cheating is easy to disavow in the abstract, but may be hard to resist when our own well-being or that of our family is at stake.

At what point does belief slide into fanaticism? Some conscientious objectors in WW II died when they volunteered to submit to risky medical experiments in place of military service, and some parents have been known to let their children die because their religion forbids them to accept blood transfusions. We applaud faithfulness to principles, but at what cost? To whom? When other people suffer because of our principles, we have to discern how much culpability we are willing to bear.

Our personal decisions inevitably affect the people around us--my principles are not mine alone. Each person has to decide how much to account for their effects on other people. Choosing not to be involved is not an acceptable option. Inaction carries responsibilities, too.

It can be hard to know the difference between holding fast to one's principles and simply being stubborn. It may be necessary to re-examine our beliefs when circumstances change, to be open to adjusting to reality--and forgiving ourselves when that means choosing actions different from expectations.

We all need to decide how much responsibility we are willing to take for the suffering our decisions may cause others, and how much internal conflict we can live with when our principles contradict each other. Compassion compels us to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, but not to support death and destruction. Perhaps Spirit can find a way to do both.