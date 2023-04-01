100 years ago

April 1, 1923

JONESBORO -- Eileen Gregory, recently released from jail here, was arrested again today charged with forging the name of Mrs. Marjorie Wynne to a check in favor T. J. Ellis and Company. She is said to have bought a wrist watch, giving the check in payment and receiving the watch and $5 change in return. The watch was recovered from a Mrs. Lenoir who said the Gregory woman left it with her for safe keeping, and who added that she had cashed a check for the Gregory woman, and that the check proved to be worthless. The wrist watch was identified by employees of Ellis and Company as the one purchased by Miss. Gregory.

50 years ago

April 1, 1973

A group of Little Rock housewives continued to picket the Kmart food store at Asher and University Avenues to protest rising food prices Saturday and said they would picket the store from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. today. The group, Stop the Outrageous Prices, began picketing the store from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in support of an announced boycott against Kmart, Kroger, Safeway and Affiliated Food Stores.

25 years ago

April 1, 1998

WASHINGTON -- Faced with an explosion of point-and-click currency counterfeiting, the Secret Service is seeking tougher penalties for bogus bill manufacturers who use personal computers and inkjet printers. In fiscal 1995, a half-percent of the fake currency passed was made with inkjet printers; so far this year, it's 43 percent, said Dennis F. Lynch, special agent in charge of the Secret Service's counterfeiting division. Lorelei W. Pagano, an agency counterfeiting expert, showed the House Banking Committee's monetary subcommittee just how easy it is. In a matter of minutes, she scanned the image of a $100 bill --front and back -- onto the hard drive of a personal computer, electronically altered the serial number and printed a reasonable copy. Held next to a genuine bill, the fake was readily apparent.

10 years ago

April 1, 2013

MAYFLOWER -- Exxon Mobil officials said the total amount of water and oil pumped out of a Mayflower subdivision nearly tripled Sunday, reaching 12,000 barrels, or 504,000 gallons, compared with estimates on Saturday that crews had pumped 4,500 barrels. With 15 vacuum trucks and about 120 employees on site, Exxon Mobil spokesman Alan Jeffers said the cleanup from Friday's oil spill from a ruptured pipeline is progressing but it's too early to tell how much crude oil seeped onto the roads and yards around North Starlite Road and Shade Tree Lane. The cause of the oil spill, which prompted 22 homes in the subdivision to be evacuated, is still undetermined.