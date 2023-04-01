BETHESDA, Md. -- Just in time for Eastertide, George Fox University Professor Mark David Hall has written a book that portrays Puritans as champions of literacy, defenders of due process, enemies of animal cruelty and advocates for criminal justice reform.

"Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land: How Christianity Has Advanced Freedom and Equality for All Americans," will hit bookshelves on April 11.

The timing of the release would have been of no import to the New England founding fathers, who were leery of the liturgical calendar and initially banned the public celebration of Christmas.

And they also would have had reservations about Hall's employer, George Fox University. The Newberg, Ore., school is named after the founder of the Religious Society of Friends, commonly referred to as the Quakers, and was started by members of a religious tradition that faced persecution in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

Nonetheless, the Puritans might have appreciated being portrayed as heroes of American history, rather than villains, for a change.

Hall, who holds a bachelor's degree in political science from

Wheaton College in Illinois and a doctorate in government from the University of Virginia, maintains that Christianity, on the whole, has enriched American life for more than four centuries.

A REASSESSMENT

His book, published by Fidelis Books, provides a reassessment of religion in American public life.

"I got real frustrated with ... lots and lots of academics who treat Christianity as if it's almost solely a force of repression and oppression, and I wanted to tell a different story," Hall said in an interview at the Religion News Association annual meeting in suburban Washington.

"Christians have used the Bible or made theological arguments to defend slavery and to protect other evils, some have, but it seems to me that a whole lot of Christians have appealed to the Bible and appealed to their understanding of Christian theology to advance things that we now recognize are very good: More humane criminal laws, opposition to slavery, promotion of religious liberty. And so I wanted to tell those stories," he said.

Students of American history may recognize "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land" as the inscription that appears on the Liberty Bell.

Puritans would also have been familiar with the quotation. "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof," is a direct quote from Leviticus 25:10 as found in the King James Version of the Bible.

HARSH, CRUEL, EXTREME

By 21st century standards, the Puritans may appear harsh, cruel, extreme and intolerant.

Hall instead compares them to their 17th-century contemporaries.

Puritan law was heavily influenced by the Old Testament and made acts like adultery a capital offense. Theoretically, a child 16 or older could be put to death for cursing or "smiting" their father or mother, Hall notes.

"Such laws are harsh, but in practice, the death penalty was rarely enforced. Only three people were hanged for adultery in Puritan New England, and no one was ever put to death for being disrespectful to his/her parents," he writes.

"On balance, the Puritans' use of Scripture as a guide for criminal law had a liberalizing effect," Hall writes. "In 17th-century England, a person could be put to death based on circumstantial evidence, but the Puritans, drawing from Deuteronomy 19:15 ... required two witnesses to the same act in capital cases."

"Similarly, a third of all English criminals were sentenced to death; a person could be executed for stealing property worth little more than a shilling. But American Puritans interpreted biblical texts ... to require restitution as the penalty for theft rather than death."

COMMITMENT TO EDUCATION

The Puritans had a religious motivation for emphasizing literacy. They wanted community members to be able to read the Bible. But their commitment to education extended beyond scriptural literacy.

Harvard College, founded by Puritans in the 1630s, sought to train young men for the ministry, but it was more than a Bible college. Its goal was "the advancement of all good literature, arts and science," Hall writes, quoting from its 1650 charter.

"Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land" acknowledges dark chapters of Puritan history, including the persecution of Quakers. ("From 1656 to 1661, approximately forty Quakers were imprisoned, whipped and banished from New England colonies, and four were executed.")

The persecution of Quakers was nonetheless even greater in England, Hall maintains.

The book also laments 32 people executed for witchcraft, but notes that 50,000 people were put to death for witchcraft in Europe between 1400 and 1775.

While the last U.S. execution for witchcraft occurred in 1692, state-sanctioned executions occurred in France as late as 1718 and in Switzerland as late as 1782, Hall writes.

While Puritans banned certain types of entertainment, they weren't alone in that regard, Hall writes.

FIGHTING ANIMAL CRUELTY

Article 37 of Pennsylvania's 17th-century code prohibited "stage-plays, cards, dice, May-games, gamesters, masques, revels, bull-battings, cock-fighting, bear-battings, and the like ...," he notes.

He also credits Puritans with fighting animal cruelty.

An early law prohibited "tyranny or cruelty towards any brute creatures which are usually kept for the use of man."

Hall's book goes on to discuss the role of Christianity in the Revolutionary War and the nearly 250 years since then.

He also credits Christian legal groups with fighting to defend the rights of people of all faiths.

"Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land" is dedicated to "the Alliance Defending Freedom, Becket, the Christian Legal Society, First Liberty Institute, and the Religious Freedom Institute."

"Their commitment to protecting the religious liberty of all citizens is worthy of our praise and support," he writes.