Programs at Gravette library to focus on computers, energy use

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library has announced upcoming programs on energy efficiency and computer skills.

A Computer Basics program will be held at the library beginning Wednesday. The nine-week series will be held in the library's Learning Center each Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

"This program is designed for those who have little or no computer experience," said Karen Benson, library director. "The first session starts with identifying parts of the computer and their functions, how to use a mouse, and how to properly shut down a computer. Additional sessions will cover browsers, file management, email, protecting privacy online, and using government websites to access personal property, renew automobile licenses, confirm voter registration and more."

Seating is limited, and registration is required. Anyone interested in registering for these computer classes may stop by the library or call 479-787-6955. A registration link will also be available on the library's Facebook page and the Gravette Community Calendar.

The library received a 2019 Libraries Lead With Digital Skills award and a Spotlight Award in recognition of its Computer Basics program. Benson, at the invitation of the Public Library Association and Google, was a co-presenter of a Libraries Lead With Digital Skills presentation at the 2020 PLA national convention.

The library will host a presentation about home energy efficiency from 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 13, in the library's Learning Center.

Eric Jones and Teddy Willing of Carroll Electric Cooperative will share tips that can help people reduce the amount of energy they use at home to increase energy efficiency and save money.

In addition, Carroll Electric Cooperative is sponsoring "Making Accidents Disappear, an educational program by magician Scott Davis that teaches children the importance of electrical safety. The program is to be held at 10 a.m. May 22 at the library.

The library is located at 119 Main St. S.E. in Gravette.