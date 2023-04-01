Proposal would allow Highfill two seats on the Northwest Arkansas National Airport Board of Directors

A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday night would allow the city of Highfill to have two seats on the Northwest Arkansas National Airport board, even though the city is not a member of the airport authority.

House Bill 1825 was filed by Rep. Delia Haak, who represents House District 17, which includes a portion of Benton County but not the airport. It comes in response to Senate Bill 414 that would allow Northwest Arkansas National Airport to detach itself from Highfill.

"HB 1825 is a simple bill. The idea of equal representation for the city in which a regional airport resides has been discussed over many years and was recently recommended in a senate committee for regional airports," Haak said in an email response to questions about the measure. "This bill allows for that representation and opportunities to work together for the good of all entities."

Haak's bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, would modify the state's existing Regional Airport Authority Act.

"At least two (2) members of the board may be appointed by the municipality in which the authority is located even if the municipality is not a participating municipality in the agreement required" to establish the regional airport authority, according to the bill.

Five cities and two counties originally agreed to form the airport authority. Highfill was not among them. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale each appoint two members to the Board of Directors, as do Benton and Washington counties. The board's sole purpose is to build, operate and maintain the facility, including runways, structures, roads, staff and finances required to operate a modern aviation facility.

The House bill, if passed, would give Highfill two of 16 votes on the board.

Haak's bill does not say whether Highfill would become a party to the authority agreement or agree to be bound by it. Haak did not elaborate in her response.

Highfill Mayor Chris Holland said Friday that Haak's bill would give the city a seat at the table.

"We don't have a voice now," Holland said. "We've reached out, and we're trying. We want to sit down with them and work something out, but we're just hitting a brick wall."

Brian Burke, attorney for the airport, said airport officials listened to all of Highfill's concerns and amended SB 414 to address them.

"In response to that, Highfill filed a separate bill seeking the ability to get two seats on the authority's Board of Directors, in total disregard of the existing airport agreement which is binding on the five cities and two counties that comprise the airport authority, and without any sort of accountability whatsoever to those cities and counties, or to anyone else for that matter," Burke said via email Friday.

Aaron Burkes, airport CEO, said HB 1825 demonstrates why the airport needs to be the independent authority it was originally intended to be to serve the entire region.

"It is unfortunate that this bill attempts to elevate the interests of one town at the expense of the Northwest Arkansas region," Burkes said. "Our Board of Directors and staff focus every day on providing a top-tier value proposition and an exceptional customer experience for our passengers. HB 1825 undermines that focus."

House Bill 1825 has been referred to the House Committee on Public Transportation. A hearing has not been set.

The other bill, Senate Bill 414, was approved by the Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs by a 5-2 vote Tuesday after several hours of debate. Haak and Holland, along with other city officials and Highfill residents were in Little Rock to oppose that bill.

If passed into law, SB 414 would amend the state's Regional Airport Authority Act to allow Northwest Arkansas National Airport to leave Highfill by a two-thirds vote of the board.

Holland said the city made an unsuccessful offer to airport officials during a committee recess Tuesday they hoped would settle any disagreement between the sides.

"There's just nothing working there. We offered the airport half of the sales tax off the airport property for them just to pull that bill," Holland said.

ORIGINAL BILL AMENDED

Holland, Haak and others argued Tuesday that allowing the airport authority to levy taxes on airport property would amount to taxation without representation. Airport officials denied that is the case but have amended their bill to address those concerns.

Senate Bill 414 had a provision to allow regional airports to levy taxes on airport property and create an infrastructure and development commission to then spend the tax proceeds on operating and improving the airport. But, an amendment filed Thursday would remove provisions relating to the sales tax while leaving the detachment provisions in place, according to airport officials. The amended bill is expected to be heard in committee next week.

Airport officials don't like losing potential revenue to the city when they provide most of their own services, including police and fire, and maintain their own roads. They say the money should instead be spent on the airport for the benefit of all Northwest Arkansas residents. They maintain that annexation of the airport into a city was never envisioned when the airport was being planned and the airport authority was created.

Holland said he opposes the bill because it would hurt Highfill by taking away a big portion of the revenue the city depends on.

Haak said 60% of Highfill's income comes from the airport. She also said there would be no state financial oversight of the authority, should SB 414 become law.

A major point of contention is that Highfill issued water and sewer bonds backed in large part by a sales tax levied on businesses operating at the airport after annexing the airport into the city.

Highfill gets sales tax money from seven or eight food vendors at the airport, six car rental companies and other various retailers.

The city has two bond issues totaling about $7 million. It collects about $600,000 from its 2% sales tax on businesses at the airport to pay for those bonds, which aren't slated to be paid off until 2037 but could be paid off early.

Airport officials contend SB 414 provides for a time frame for the airport to pay the city for lost revenue that would have gone to repaying those bonds as part of any deannexation.

Airport officials argued Highfill would have time to find ways to replace that revenue.