Proposed budget up to $6.2B

The state's general revenue budget would increase by $177.7 million to $6.2 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1 under the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act developed by legislative leaders and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration.

Most of the increased general revenue would be allocated to education and corrections programs under the proposal released by legislative staff members late Friday afternoon.

The general revenue budget under the proposed legislation would increase by about 2.95% in fiscal 2024, according to Joint Budget Committee Co-Chairman Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of state general revenue to state-supported programs.

The general revenue allocation to the state's public school fund would increase by $118.7 million to $2.4 billion in fiscal 2024 under the proposal. General revenue totaling $31.7 million would be allocated for Educational Freedom Accounts to help pay for students to attend private or parochial or home schools.

The state Department of Education has projected Sanders' education overhaul law, Act 237 of 2023, will cost $297.5 million, including $150 million in "new money," in fiscal 2024. Act 237 will raise the state's minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 a year, grant other teachers $2,000 salary increases, create Educational Freedom Accounts and enact many other changes in the education system.

House Bill 1688 by Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, would increase per-student foundation funding by $205 to $7,618 for the 2023-2024 school year and to $7,771 for the 2024-2025 school year. The bill cleared the House Education Committee on Thursday night. Full-time classified staff, bus drivers, custodians and other school workers would receive funding for about a $2-per-hour raise, Evans said. In addition, the state would fund a 1.8% cost-of-living adjustment for teachers and school secretaries in fiscal 2024 and a 2.2% increase in fiscal 2025, he said.

Under the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2024, the state Division of Correction would get a $55.3 million increase in general revenue to $434.3 million, and the Arkansas State Police would get a $10.5 million increase to $88.6 million.

Dismang said $20 million of the increase for the Division of Correction would go for a new medical contract and $20 million would help with increased staffing and salaries.

The increase for the Arkansas State Police would help provide $5 million for overtime and allow for a second trooper school each year, he said.

The state's colleges and universities would get a $5.6 million increase in general revenue to $781.2 million under the proposal with University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences getting a $5 million increase to $93 million.

UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said Friday that "the $5 million increase brings our base funding up to the level it was in 2014.

"In 2014, we received $94 million. In 2015 that was reduced to $79 million. From 2016 to 2019, our funding was $86.4 million. In 2020 it was increased to $88 million," she said.

The general revenue allocation to the Department of Human Services would increase by $5.5 million to $1.8 billion under the proposal. A child care grant program would be transferred to the Department of Education and get a $7 million general revenue allocation.

The general revenue allocation for the Human Services Department's grant category would drop by $7 million in fiscal 2024 to $1.38 billion under the proposal.

The general revenue allocation for the department's Division of Children and Family Services would increase by $7.7 million to $138.6 million, and the allocation for the Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services would increase by $2.3 million to $103.5 million. Dismang said the proposal includes about $6 million more for foster care payments.

The state's general revenue forecast projects net general revenue of $6.59 billion, so the proposed budget of $6.2 billion would leave a general revenue surplus of $391.1 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

Priorities for general revenue funding of programs are set in the Revenue Stabilization Act, which is enacted every year by the Legislature and the governor and keeps the state from deficit spending. The state's two largest sources of general revenue are individual income taxes, and sales and use taxes.

The proposal would create two categories for spending priorities in fiscal 2024: A and B.

Category A, the highest priority, would be allocated $6.009 billion. Category B would be allotted $192.6 million.

Sanders and legislative leaders announced on Thursday their plan to trim the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7 % and the top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1. That would provide about a $100 million individual income tax cut and about a $24 million corporate income tax cut, according to Sanders.

In November, then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed a $314 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.33 billion in fiscal 2024, with $200 million of the increase earmarked for public schools.

At that time, the former Republican governor said his proposed budget for fiscal 2024 would represent a 5.2% increase over the current budget of $6.02 billion, leaving a projected general revenue surplus of $254.9 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Considering annual inflation was more than 8% at that time, limiting the growth of the state's general revenue budget to 5.2% reflects conservative budgeting, he said.

The proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2024 doesn't include $70.3 million in general revenue allocated for the educational facilities partnership program, under which the state pays for a share of school building costs in fiscal 2024 and that Hutchinson recommended continuing in fiscal 2024.

Instead, Dismang said the proposal is for the state to set aside $500 million of the state's unallocated general revenue surplus to cover the state's share of the cost for school buildings over multiple years.

In his budget proposal for fiscal 2024, Hutchinson set aside $41 million in general revenue in fiscal year 2024 for an overhaul of the state's pay plan for executive branch employees. The proposed overhaul of the state's pay plan would cost a total of roughly $80 million after factoring the cost of other revenue sources beyond general revenue.

On March 15, Sanders announced on that she will not support a broad-based pay plan increase.

She said Arkansas taxpayers should not be saddled with the $80 million total cost for a proposal that doesn't consider the strategic needs in education, public safety, health care and corrections. She asked the Department of Transformation and Shared Services to review and rework the existing classification and compensation structure. The plan covers more than 22,000 executive branch employees.

Dismang said the plan is to set aside $330 million of the state's unallocated general revenue surplus for prisons, $200 million of that unallocated general revenue surplus for a new Crime Laboratory building, and $200 million for state matching funds for federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds.

He said the plan is to set aside about $100 million of the unallocated surplus to fully pay off the state's one-time commitment to UAMS for the effort to obtain a National Cancer Institute designation as well as $50 million for public safety and $12 million for charter school facilities.