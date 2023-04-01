Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, offers doughnuts and coffee at 8:30 a.m., a traditional service at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 Sundays. Lenten series on the musical "Les Miserables" by Victor Hugo. Both services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at firstlutheranlr.com. Maundy Thursday Service with Holy Communion at 7 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m. Friday; Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, with breakfast and fellowship following. Flowering of the Cross at 10 a.m. and Easter Festival Service with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, has special Palm Sunday music at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service; a soup and bread dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30; Good Friday services at noon and 6:30 p.m. Friday and an Easter communion service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (501) 504-6899.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., has worship services at 10:35 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing practices, including masks, are still observed. (501) 374-8060.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams its worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, which are also livestreamed at phpreslr.com. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday commemorating Jesus' final meal with his disciples before his crucifixion. The service will include a sharing of the Lord's Supper that is open to all. (501) 663-8361.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., has a Liturgy of Palms and Holy Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with Tenebrae at 5 p.m. Sunday; Monday-Wednesday, morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist at 5:30 p.m.; Thursday has morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. with Maundy Thursday Holy Eucharist and foot washing at 6:30 p.m., followed by a prayer vigil at the Altar of Repose beginning at 8 and lasting until 9 a.m. Friday. A Liturgy for Good Friday will follow at noon. (501) 225-4203.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, Holy Week begins with a Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday; Stations of the Cross will be observed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Maundy Thursday service is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday service is at 6:30 p.m. Friday; The Great Vigil of Easter is at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Easter Day service is April 8 at 10 a.m. A Zoom link is available at stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays with a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; a Good Friday service at noon and 6:30 p.m. Friday. The morning service on Easter Sunday will be held at Lake Willastein Park, weather permitting. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sundays, has 8:30 and 11 a.m. traditional worship services in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. services in Second Hall and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. (501) 227-0000.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with Evensong at 4 p.m. trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sunday. This week, educator and writer Gwen Faulkenberry will speak on "The Hope That Is In Me." (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

