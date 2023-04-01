Remodeling work to begin in May for Springdale school damaged by tornado

SPRINGDALE -- The remodeling time frame for a school that was damaged by a tornado last year has been established, according to a Springdale School District Facebook post.

Construction at George Elementary School is expected to begin May 29 and finish in August 2024, according to the district.

The announcement came Thursday, the one-year anniversary of when the tornado hit the school.

The EF-3 tornado blew away the gymnasium and damaged the school's cafeteria, kitchen, southwest hallway and exterior, said Mary Jordan, district spokeswoman. The gymnasium was separate from the school's main building.

The construction project will include a new gymnasium and music room. Remodeling will also occur in the existing cafeteria, kitchen, entrance, library media center and administrative space, Jordan said.

The district received $2.5 million in insurance proceeds from the storm damage. The district is applying for catastrophic funding from the Arkansas Division of Public School, Academics, Facilities and Transportation to help offset the cost for required code upgrades, Jordan said.

The Springdale Planning Commission approved the project Oct. 4.

The tornado formed around 4 a.m. March 30, 2022, and traveled about 5.2 miles with winds up to 145 mph, according to a survey by the National Weather Service. It began in Fayetteville near the Northwest Arkansas Mall. From there, it traveled northeast, downing trees, damaging 164 homes, snapping electrical poles and lifting George Elementary School's gym.

The tornado injured seven people, according to Capt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department.

The school district and the community "really stepped up" in the wake of the tornado, said Natalya Ward, president of the George Elementary Parent-Teacher Association. Local contractors were on scene the day after the storm fixing the cafeteria's damaged roof. Ward specifically noted Milestone Construction Co. of Springdale for donating some of their time to make emergency repairs.

"It is because of the involvement of the community before this disaster that we had a great response," Ward said. She noted Superintendent Jared Cleveland and the Springdale School District administration are involved in the local community and vice versa.

"We have a cohesive and diverse community that is together during good times and bad," she said.

Students and staff members were saddened by the loss of the gym, but fortunately no one was hurt at the school, she said.

"The staff quickly adapted. We are fortunate to have the George Junior High School next door who helped us and let us use their gym. We also were able to take advantage of nature's great outdoor gym facility when the weather was nice," Ward said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said it is was the first tornado in 40 years to hit the city that left behind personal injuries. He urged people to sign up for an alert system.

"It was an EF-3, and there was no loss of life. That is a miracle to me," he said. "There's no guarantee it won't happen for another 40 years. It could happen tomorrow. People need to be alert."

During a school assembly at the end of last school year, every student received a key chain made from the wood of a fallen tree on George's playground. The message printed in the key chains stated: "Stronger than the storm – EF-3 Tornado – March 30, 2022."

The school opened in 1992.

About 650 students in prekindergarten through grade five are enrolled in the school, Principal Justin Swope said earlier this year.