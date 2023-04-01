Sections
Rick Lee’s Arkansas Derby selections and analysis

by Rick Lee | Today at 2:00 a.m.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Two Eagles RiverJuarezHartman10-1

COMMENT A steadily improving colt who was full of run in an entry-level allowance victory, and he may be the controlling speed.

8 ReincarnateVelazquezYakteen5-2

COMMENT Defeated a quality field in the GIII Sham at Santa Anita, and he was in unfamiliar circumstances when forced to rally over a sloppy track when third in the GII Rebel.

10 Red Route OneGaffalioneAsmussen3-1

COMMENT Has rallied in second-place finishes in the Rebel and Southwest, and he races with blinkers for the first time.

7 Rocket CanAlvaradoMott4-1

COMMENT Won the Holy Bull and finished second behind a heavily-favored winner (Forte) in the GII Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream.

6 Angel of EmpirePratCox9-2

COMMENT Recorded a sharp upset victory in the GII Risen Star at Fair Grounds, and he was flattered when the third-place finisher came back to win a Derby prep.

3 HarlocapSantanaAsmussen15-1

COMMENT Was a clear two-turn maiden winner at Santa Anita and may have went out too fast when fading to sixth in the Risen Star.

5 AirtimeTorresDiodoro15-1

COMMENT Is unbeaten in two races at the meeting, but he will be strongly tested for class.

1 Bourbon BashGutierrezLukas15-1

COMMENT Had some early trouble in an even fifth-place finish in the Rebel, and he moves from an outside to inside post.

2 Interlock EmpireCabreraMcPeek20-1

COMMENT Took advantage of a strong early pace when rallying to comfortably break his maiden.

9 King RussellBejaranoMoquett30-1

COMMENT Broke his maiden by a neck over a sloppy track last month.

11 KolomioGrahamDesormeaux30-1

COMMENT Has never won a race on dirt, but trainer Keith Desormeaux saddled the long-shot winner of the GII Rebel.

