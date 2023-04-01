Sabin joins staff of Interfaith America

BETHESDA, Md. -- Former Arkansas state Rep. Warwick Sabin has joined the staff of Interfaith America as its vice president of public affairs and communications.

In that role, Sabin, who served as a Democrat from Little Rock in the Legislature, will encourage Americans "to take pride in being [part of] the most religiously diverse nation in human history" and to "view faith as a source of inspiration and a bridge of cooperation," said Eboo Patel, the organization's founder and president.

Patel, who met Sabin as a fellow graduate student at the University of Oxford in the late 1990s, says his friend and colleague has "Jedi-level excellent" abilities.

Sabin's experience as former publisher of the Oxford American is also a plus, Patel said. Interfaith America, which was founded in 2002, now has its own digital magazine and refers to itself as the "premier interfaith organization in the United States."

Originally known as Interfaith Youth Core, the Chicago-based nonprofit focused initially on promoting interfaith interaction and cooperation on college campuses.

The name change, implemented last year, reflects the organization's current mission statement better: "To inspire, equip, and connect leaders and institutions to unlock the potential of America's religious diversity."

In 2020, the organization received a $6 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

These days, "Interfaith America runs a variety of initiatives in higher education, in health care, with private businesses, in partnership with civil society organizations, that engage religious diversity positively and encourage people to work together across religious lines," Patel told the Democrat-Gazette.

Sabin, who grew up in New York but has spent most of his adult life in Arkansas, said his own life has been enriched by religious diversity.

"I have been blessed to be in contact with a lot of different people from a lot of different faith traditions throughout my entire life, and I've learned a lot from that," he said.

Speaking of his time in politics, he said, "I've liked interfacing and interacting with a lot of people from a lot of different faith traditions. For me, it's really important that people are able to fulfill whatever faith and faith tradition that is important to them."

Sabin moved to the Natural State to study at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he was student body president and graduated summa cum laude.

Over the years, he worked as an assistant to former White House Chief of Staff Mack McLarty at Kissinger McLarty Associates, communications director for then-U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, D-Ark., director of development for the Clinton Foundation, vice president of communications for the University of Central Arkansas, executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub and senior director of U.S. programs for Winrock International.

He served three terms in the House, from 2013 to 2019.

In 2018, Sabin ran for mayor of Little Rock, finishing third and missing the runoff by less than 1,000 votes. In April 2019, he was tapped to serve as executive director of the Aspen Institute.

He left that position in December to work at Interfaith America. He will continue to be based out of Washington.

Two weeks ago, he met reporters at the annual meeting of the Religion News Association in Bethesda, introducing them to some of Interfaith America's religion writers.

While committed to improving interfaith relations, Sabin portrayed his own spiritual journey as a private matter.

"Faith is a very personal part of my existence that I haven't really shown or been comfortable showing," he said. "But it's something that I ... really care a lot about in terms of making other people feel very comfortable in their spaces and really upholding religious freedom not only here in the United States, but also abroad."

While its mission has expanded, Interfaith America hasn't forgotten its original focus.

"After 20 years, the organization still does a lot of work in higher education and is on over 600 campuses around the country, including Philander Smith [College and] John Brown [University], just to name a couple of Arkansas examples," Sabin noted.