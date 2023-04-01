Schumaker nets 1st win; Mets limited to four hits

MIAMI -- After Skip Schumaker got his first win as a major league manager, Miami Marlins players put him in a cart, rolled him into the shower area of their clubhouse and doused him with whatever liquids they had on hand to celebrate.

"They thought of some kind of beer shower," Schumaker said after changing out of his drenched clothes, "protein shake in my ear and whatever else they put in my head."

Behind five shutout innings from Jesus Luzardo and home runs by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler, the Miami Marlins defeated the New York Mets 2-1 on Friday night.

Schumaker, an 11-year-big league veteran, got his first managing job last October when he was hired to replace Don Mattingly. The 43-year-old spent last season as the St. Louis bench coach.

"I know it goes on my record, but they won that game," Schumaker said. "Players win games, and I'm just glad to be a part of it."

Luzardo (1-0) struck out 5 and allowed 2 hits while walking 4 in his first start this season. The 25-year-old left-hander had a 3.32 ERA with a 30% strikeout rate in 1001/3 innings last season.

"The next step is being consistent," Luzardo said. "I feel towards the end of last year I was able to do that. Just come out and no matter who we're facing, no matter the situation, I feel it has to be 100% on the attack."

Soler, in his first game in right field for the Marlins, made a leaping grab against the wall on Pete Alonso's sharp fly ball to right center in the second. He followed with a leadoff shot in the bottom half off David Peterson (0-1).

"It was a great play out in the outfield and I took that feeling back to the plate," said Soler, the designated hitter in the opener. "The pitcher was throwing fastballs, and I had to be aggressive. If he threw one down the middle, I was going to go for it."

Soler also ran in for a diving catch that robbed Starling Marte for the final out in the eighth. That stranded Daniel Vogelbach, who had pinch hit and doubled off Dylan Floro.

Chisholm doubled the lead with an eighth-inning home run off John Curtiss, who made his Mets debut. That proved to be key when Alonso homered in the ninth off A.J. Puk for his first hit this season.

Puk then struck out Mark Canha and got Jeff McNeil to ground out for the save, ending a game that took 2 hours, 9 minutes.

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 1 Left-hander Kyle Freeland made a brilliant defensive play while holding San Diego to three hits in six scoreless innings and Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run home run for Colorado. The Rockies have won the first two games of the season against the Padres, who have World Series aspirations after making it to the NL Championship Series last year. Freeland (1-0) made a sensational play to retire Austin Nola opening the fifth. Nola hit a weak chopper down the third base line and Freeland hopped off the mound, gloved the ball, took two steps, made a leaping spin and threw to first baseman C.J. Cron, who made a nice stretch to retire the runner.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Yordan Alvarez hit a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh inning, and Houston rallied past Chicago. Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run in the sixth and made a spectacular catch at the wall in the seventh to rob Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) of extra bases and keep the World Series champion Astros within one run. Eloy Jimenez hit two RBI doubles for the White Sox, both off Astros starter Cristian Javier. White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman (0-1) loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh on two walks and a single. Jake Diekman came on and gave up Alvarez's double to deep left-center, a drive that just eluded Luis Robert Jr. and bounced off the wall, clearing the bases. Seth Martinez (1-0) got the win and Rafael Montero handled the ninth for his first save.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 2, NY Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Arizona at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland at Seattle, (n)





New York Mets Pete Alonso (20) celebrates after hitting a home run with teammate Mark Canha (19) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) celebrates with catcher Nick Fortes (4) after defeating the New York Mets, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti (5) turns a double play in front of New York Mets' Mark Canha (19) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson, right, delivers to Miami Marlins' Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates after his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo delivers to New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

