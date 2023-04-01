Shelters open in Little Rock, Wynne after storms

The American Red Cross said Saturday it was continuing to operate a shelter in Little Rock and was supporting two shelters in Wynne after tornadoes struck the state a day earlier.

The Little Rock shelter is at Calvary Baptist Church at 5700 Cantrell Road.

The Wynne shelters are at Wynne Junior High, 849 Eldridge Ave., and Wynne Assembly of God, 1900 N. Killough Road.

The shelter are free, and identification and proof of residency are not required for admittance.

Residents are encouraged to bring bedding, toiletries and essential medication. Those with children are also encouraged to bring items such as a stuffed animal or blanket.