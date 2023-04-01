Simmons Bank opens branch in White Hall

Simmons Bank officials and the White Hall Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the bank's new financial center at 1305 Robin Road on Wednesday.

Construction began on the 4,700-square-foot branch in January 2022 and the full-service branch opened Feb. 27, 2023, according to a news release.

"This month marks the 120th year Simmons Bank has served Jefferson County," said Chad Pittillo, Pine Bluff community president for Simmons Bank. "With a contemporary and sleek style, our White Hall branch serves as the new prototype design for our branches, incorporating floor-to-ceiling glass and LED lighting to provide visual appeal during the day and evening. Construction elements from this design will be utilized across our six-state footprint during the remodeling of existing branches and in the construction of new branches."

The new facility includes four-lane, drive-thru access and an ATM with deposit capabilities. With six associates onsite, the White Hall branch provides a full range of financial services including mortgage and business lending, and personal and commercial financial services.

Simmons also has a new financial center under construction at the southeast corner of Harding and Ohio streets to replace the existing branch at Harding and Wisconsin streets at Pine Bluff. The anticipated opening date of the new financial center located at 1400 E. Harding is estimated for 2024.

Simmons Bank also converted the Jefferson Square location at Pine Bluff to an ATM location that is set to open this year.