BASKETBALL

Barnum enters transfer portal

Coach Mike Neighbors and the University of Arkansas women's basketball team received surprising news Friday.

Leading scorer and All-SEC second-team selection Erynn Barnum announced on social media she is entering the transfer portal. Barnum recently completed her fifth season and is exhausting a final year of eligibility granted due to covid-19.

She led the Razorbacks with 15 points per game this season and was second on the team with a 6.5 rebound average. She scored 37 points in a home loss to Ole Miss in January and had the eighth-most points in a single season (555) ever by a Razorback.

Barnum was one of Mike Neighbors' first recruits at Arkansas, coming to Fayetteville from Little Rock Central in the 2018 recruiting class.

She is the first Arkansas player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

-- Ethan Westerman

SOFTBALL

No. 10 Arkansas wins at MSU

Kacie Hoffmann outscored Mississippi State herself with hit two home runs and the 10th-ranked University of Arkansas defeated the Bulldogs 4-2 on Friday in Starkville, Miss.

The sophomore outfielder from Elkhorn, Neb., entered the game with two home runs on the season, but doubled that total in her first two at-bats. Hoffmann hit a solo shot over to right center in the second inning, then hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning to lift Arkansas (25-9, 6-4 SEC) to victory.

Mississippi State (23-11, 3-3) jumped on Arkansas right-handed pitcher Chenise Delce early when Paige Cook towered a two-run homer in the first inning.

Delce responded with six consecutive scoreless innings and earned her 14th win of the season. She allowed three hits and struck out five in the 88-pitch complete game.

Hoffmann brought Arkansas within 2-1 with her first home run, then gave the Razorbacks the lead for good with her second home run. It was the third straight win for Arkansas which involved a player hitting multiple home runs, as Hannah Gammill and Rylin Hedgecock each hit two homers in wins over Florida last weekend.

Freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind added some insurance for Arkansas in the sixth inning when she shot a double to left center to score Cylie Halvorson and push the advantage to 4-2.

Game two of the series is at 2 p.m. Central today.

-- Ethan Westerman

TENNIS

Arkansas women fall to South Carolina

The University of Arkansas women's team fell to South Carolina 4-3 on Friday in Columbia, S.C.

The team of Grace O'Donnell and Lenika Stara earned the Razorbacks' only doubles victory, beating Gracie Mulville and Alice Otis 6-2. Carolina Gomez won her singles match over Sarah Hammer 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Indianna Spark defeated Mulville 6-2, 0-6, 6-1, whil Kacie Harvey defeated McKenna Schaebauer in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Arkansas will face Florida on Sunday at noon Central in Gainesville, Fla.

Arkansas men suffer home loss

The University of Arkansas men's team fell to LSU 5-2 on Friday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

The team of Stefanos Savva and Alan Sau Franco defeated Chen Dong and Welsh Hobard 6-4 to earn the Razorbacks' only doubles victory. Benedikt Ernesz defeated Julien Penzlin 6-3, 6-3 in singles play. Gerard Planelles also won his singles match, beating George Stoupe 6-4, 6-5.

Arkansas hosts No. 8 Georgia on Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services