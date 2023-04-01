Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Archive Obits Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Core Values Sports Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Famous Generals and Commanders

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. He was victorious at the Battle of Trafalgar.

2. He lost at the Battle of Waterloo.

3. He founded Egypt's second-largest city.

4. He led the Union Army to victory.

5. He was defeated at the Battle of Gettysburg.

6. He conquered the Aztec Empire.

7. He led the Normandy Invasion.

8. His nickname was "The Desert Fox."

9. Known as "The Liberator," he freed countries from Spanish domination.

ANSWERS

1. Horatio Nelson

2. Napoleon Bonaparte

3. Alexander the Great (Alexandria)

4. Ulysses S. Grant

5. Robert E. Lee

6. Hernan Cortes

7. Dwight D. Eisenhower

8. Erwin Rommel

9. Simon Bolivar

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Famous Generals and Commanders

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT