Super Quiz: Famous Generals and Commanders

1. He was victorious at the Battle of Trafalgar.

2. He lost at the Battle of Waterloo.

3. He founded Egypt's second-largest city.

4. He led the Union Army to victory.

5. He was defeated at the Battle of Gettysburg.

6. He conquered the Aztec Empire.

7. He led the Normandy Invasion.

8. His nickname was "The Desert Fox."

9. Known as "The Liberator," he freed countries from Spanish domination.

ANSWERS

1. Horatio Nelson

2. Napoleon Bonaparte

3. Alexander the Great (Alexandria)

4. Ulysses S. Grant

5. Robert E. Lee

6. Hernan Cortes

7. Dwight D. Eisenhower

8. Erwin Rommel

9. Simon Bolivar