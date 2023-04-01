Texas State 8, Arkansas State 7 (1o inn.)

SUN BELT

Texas State 8,

Arkansas State 7 (10)

Back-to-back base hits in the bottom of the 10th inning pushed Texas State to a series-opening victory Friday night at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas.

ASU (8-15, 0-5 Sun Belt Conference) led 6-5 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Bobcats centerfielder Ben McClain scored on a wild pitch to send the game to extra innings.

The Red Wolves retook the lead on a successful squeeze play by Blake Burris -- who homered and drove in three runs -- scoring Brayden Caskey to put ASU up 7-6 in the 10th.

Texas State (18-8, 4-3) started off the home half of the inning with a Chase Mora double before Kameron Weil singled to tie the game at 7-7. Ryan Leary then came in to score on McClain's single.