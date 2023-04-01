TikTok: No feedback from U.S. received

SAN FRANCISCO — The top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, said Friday the Biden administration hasn’t given any feedback to the company since TikTok’s CEO testified in Congress last week.

During a panel conversation at a conference in San Francisco, TikTok and ByteDance’s general counsel, Erich Andersen, also said TikTok has given user data to the U.S. government in response to requests related to law enforcement.

The comments come as the social media behemoth is under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.

To assuage concerns from U.S. officials, TikTok has been emphasizing a $1.5 billion proposal, called Project Texas, to store all U.S. user data on servers owned and maintained by the software giant Oracle. Under the plan, access to U.S. data would be managed by U.S. employees through a separate entity called TikTok U.S. Data Security, which is run independently of ByteDance and monitored by outside observers.

Some lawmakers have said that’s not enough. But despite skepticism about the project, TikTok says it is moving forward anyway.

“We’re trying to make it physically impossible for the Chinese government to get the U.S. user data,” Andersen said Friday. TikTok maintains it has never been requested to turn over any kind of data and won’t do so if asked. But whether those promises, or Project Texas, will allow it to stay operating in the U.S. remains to be seen.

The U.S. has banned TikTok on government devices and lawmakers have been pushing bills that would effectively ban Tik-Tok or give the administration more authority to do so.

Andersen said Friday Tik-Tok would support broad-based privacy legislation, and doesn’t want one that’s “targeted” at one company.



