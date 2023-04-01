Tools & Toys: W Fan and Stone Mosaics Penny Rounds

Stone Mosaics Penny Rounds

What's to love: A classic tile design, penny tiles, named for their size and shape, are updated by Island Stone with the use of natural stone.

What does it do: The ¾-inch tiles in a traditional offset pattern are offered in three different stones: Nebula with light gray to graphite tones highlighted with crystal veining; Tempest in shades of charcoal to black with linear striations and Carrara marble in shades of white with gray veining. The tiles are mounted on 11¼-by-12 inch mesh sheets making installation easier. For more information and pricing visit IslandStone.com.

W Fan

What's to love: A lightweight and quiet wearable fan.

What does it do: When working in the garden, watching sports or any outdoor activity in the heat of an Arkansas summer, the wearable fan can supply some relief. The fan is designed to fit around the neck with air flow coming from both sides. There are five speeds to choose from and the W Fan has a rechargeable battery with a USB Port and cable for charging. The fan sells for $48 and comes in a variety of colors. Visit spiceoflifeusa.com for more information.