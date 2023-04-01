Ukraine commemorates liberation of Bucha





BUCHA, Ukraine -- Ukrainians marked the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha on Friday with calls for remembrance and justice after a brutal Russian occupation that left hundreds of civilians dead in the streets and in mass graves, establishing the town near Kyiv as an epicenter of the war's atrocities.

"We will not let it be forgotten," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a ceremony in Bucha, vowing to punish those who committed outrages there that are still raw. "Human dignity will not let it be forgotten. On the streets of Bucha, the world has seen Russian evil. Evil unmasked."

Bucha's name has come to evoke savagery by Moscow's military since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Ukrainian troops who retook the town found the bodies of men, women and children on the streets, in yards and homes, and in mass graves. Some showed signs of torture.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, fighting continued Friday: Russia used its long-range arsenal to bombard several areas, killing at least two civilians and damaging homes.

And the Kremlin-allied president of neighboring Belarus raised the stakes when he said Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed in his country, along with part of Moscow's tactical nuclear arsenal. Moscow said earlier this week that it planned to place in Belarus tactical nuclear weapons, which are comparatively short-range and low-yield. Strategic nuclear weapons, such as missile-borne warheads, would bring a greater threat.

At the official commemoration in Bucha, Zelenskyy was joined by Moldova's president and the prime ministers of Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Russian troops occupied Bucha weeks after they invaded Ukraine and stayed for about a month. When Ukrainian forces retook the town, they encountered horrific scenes. Over weeks and months, hundreds of bodies were uncovered, including of children.

Russian soldiers, on intercepted phone conversations, called it "zachistka" -- cleansing, according to an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series "Frontline."

Such organized cruelty, which Russian troops also employed in other conflicts such as Chechnya, was later repeated in Russia-occupied territories across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy handed out medals to soldiers, police officers, doctors, teachers and emergency workers in Bucha, as well as to the families of two soldiers killed during the defense of the Kyiv region.

"Ukrainian people, you have stopped the biggest anti-human force of our times," he said. "You have stopped the force which has no respect and wants to destroy everything that gives meaning to human life."

Ukrainian authorities documented more than 1,400 civilian deaths, including 37 children, in the Bucha district, and more than 175 people were found in mass graves and alleged torture chambers, Zelenskyy said. Ukraine and other countries, including the U.S., have demanded that Russia answer for war crimes.

Among the civilians killed was 69-year-old Valerii Kyzylov, whose wife survived but for whom the horrors inflicted on Bucha, her home town, are still raw.

"I remember everything like it was yesterday," she said, twisting a handkerchief in her hands as she stood at a candle-lit vigil on Friday evening. "A year has passed but I still see it before my eyes."

She cried as she recounted the horror she endured a year ago. Of Russian troops shooting her husband dead and leaving the body lying in the street for days. Of the Russian soldiers taking over her house, where she was forced to live in the basement. They would bring other civilians to the basement, she said, some with bags over their heads, and they would decide there whom to execute and whom to allow to live.

"I lived with my husband for 47 years. We have two children. We had such a nice family," she said, weeping. "This pain is so great. He was so beautiful. He was killed for nothing."

The strategic nuclear weapons such as missile-borne warheads that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the nation address would pose an even greater threat if Moscow moves them to the territory of its neighbor and ally.

Belarus was a staging ground for Russian troops to launch their invasion of Ukraine a little over 13 months ago. Lukashenko, in office since 1994, delivered his annual address amid escalating tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Both he and Putin have alleged that Western powers want to ruin Russia and Belarus.

"Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons, and they must understand this, the scoundrels abroad, who today are trying to blow us up from inside and outside," the Belarusian leader said. "We will protect our sovereignty and independence by any means necessary, including through the nuclear arsenal."

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press.

A woman wearing make up to symbolise blood shed, attends a rally to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became a symbol of Russian atrocities against civilians, near the Russian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)



People gather their belongings from the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, from left, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Moldova's President Maia Sandu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob, and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attend a commemorative event on the anniversary of the liberation of the territories from the Russian troops in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Tetiana Iegorova, 55, shows the kitchen of her house which was damaged by a Russian rocket attack, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)



Tetiana Iegorova, 55, who is internally displaced points to her neighbor's house which was destroyed by a Russian rocket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)











