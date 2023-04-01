Wet Paint storms to Fantasy Stakes victory at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS — The only horse to beat Zenyatta sired the winner of a $600,000 race for 3-year-old fillies on Big Mama’s 19th birthday Saturday.

Blame’s daughter Wet Paint notched her third Hot Springs stakes victory in the Grade III Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. That’s one more than Zenyatta at the track (2008 and 2010 Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap) and equal to Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath last year.

Trainer Brad Cox now points Wet Paint to a Grade I race in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., that he has won twice, the Kentucky Oaks on May 5. Cox, 43, previously won the Fantasy in 2018 with Sassy Sienna, the year Monomoy Girl brought him Kentucky Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Distaff triumphs in a championship season. His second Oaks victory came two years later with Oaklawn-raced winner and Hot Springs-owned Shedaresthedevil.

He could have more than one filly in the starting gate for the 149th Kentucky Oaks.

“Yeah, we’ve got a good group,” Cox said.. “Obviously this filly Punch Bowl, Botanical, Flashy Gem, The Alys Look. I’m not sure they’ll all run, but I think we’re going to have a couple anyhow.”

With Flavien Prat aboard, Wet Paint won with the force shown in her Martha Washington and Grade III Honeybee victories. She moved strongly on the the turn and pulled away from outside, immediately ahead of 33-1 and 50-1 longshots.

Wet Paint easily qualifies for the Oaks with 160 points from the Oaklawn races, 100 in the Fantasy. t marks her first victory over a fast track, although her off-track experience could come in handy at Churchill Downs, where it’s been known to rain on Oaks Day.

The 1:44.08 for the mile and one-sixteenth represented a seasonal beat for Wet Paint, who debuted Sept. 28 in a $150,000 maiden race in September at Kentucky Downs near the Tennessee state line. She becomes a strong contender for a third Oaks victory in four years for an Oaklawn-based filly, not counting 2020 Fantasy and Preakness winner Swiss Survivor.

A step slow out of the gate Saturday, Wet Paint was last of 10 after a half-mile in 47.08 seconds by Grand Love. Tyler Gaffalione kept the Gun Runner filly in front after three quarters in 1:12.76 but with Wet Paint about to vault from eighth to first.

“I guess when you break and they kind of gets away from you a bit you’re always a little concerned,” Cox said. “But they were strung out a little bit.

“I saw the half in 47 [seconds] and thought she was going to be able to close into it, and she finished up well. When Flavien asked her to pick it up at the half-mile, you could tell he was riding her with a lot of confidence. At the three-eighths pole, she ranged up and was just cruising along. Very happy with how she finished up and galloped out. She ran great, won going away.”

The final margin was 2 1/2 lengths., Wet Paint paid $3.20, $2.60 and $2.40, collecting $354,900.