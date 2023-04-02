Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

17 teams set to vie in state coding competition

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:43 a.m.

Seventeen teams of Arkansas high school students are advancing to the seventh annual All-State Coding Competition on April 29 at the University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

More than 160 teams participated in the All-Region Coding Competition held digitally in early March. The top 16 teams were selected for the state event, along with a team from the winning 2022 school -- the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

Teams advancing to the state competition:

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts: Robert Boerwinkle, Vicky Zhu and Brent Orlina. Sponsor: Nicholas Seward.

Bentonville High School: John Hayward, Jack Morris and Ethan Nguyen. Sponsor: William Oliver.

Bentonville West High School: Ryder Johnson, Tobias Bessler and Miles Higman. Sponsor: Steven Ward.

Conway High School: Ellie Feng, Thomas Coolidge and Hudson Ledbetter. Sponsor: Kimberly Raup.

Don Tyson School of Innovation: Eli Wetzel, Jackson Wallace and Daniel Paxton. Sponsors: Monica Minor and Burl Sniff.

eStem High School: Jackie South, Sydney Massey and Vin Zimmerman. Sponsor: Phillip Blake.

Farmington High School: Heath Daughtrey, Miles Batson and Warren Petty. Sponsor: Alex Long.

Haas Hall Academy-Bentonville: Veera Sai Joshik Unnam, Rithvik Srivenkata Vannemreddy and Rishab Gaddam. Sponsor: Adrienne Ingram.

Haas Hall Academy-Fayetteville: Queenie Lin, June Simmons and Dylan Gray. Sponsor: Margaret Cotton.

Haas Hall Academy-Rogers: Ivan Freeman, Kate Whitacre and Ethan Lising. Sponsor: Amy Schwartz.

LISA West High School: Evan Cole Stice and Madeline Claire Ramsey. Sponsor: Clarissa Harpool.

Little Rock Central High School: Joshua Yustana, Ethan Dunn and Aaron Liu. Sponsor: Stephany Alhajjaj.

North Little Rock Center of Excellence: Tyler Green, Tan Dao and Sawyer Bivens. Sponsor: Ayana Johnson.

Northside High School: Angel Duron, Jared Aleman and Chris Martinez. Sponsor: Zachary Coats.

Rogers High School: Adrian Salazar, Nicholas Robinson and Matthew Wilkinson. Sponsor: Jeffery Anderson.

Star City High School: JT West, Tony Chen and Madilynn Bolen. Sponsor: Amy Dreher.

Valley View High School: Jackson Carl Wilson, Kaydan Tran and Dalton Lee Morphis. Sponsor: Bryan Creech.

"The department is proud of these young scholars for applying their technology skills in a competitive environment,"Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said. "We wish them the best of luck in the next round of competition."

Each member of the first-place team will receive a $2,000 award that will be deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. Each member of the second-place team will receive a $1,000 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan, with each member of the third-place team receiving a $500 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. In addition, the schools that register/sponsor the winning teams will receive $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000, respectively by placement, to support their computer science programs. The prizes and competition expenses are provided by a grant from ARCodeKids.

Print Headline: 17 teams set to vie in state coding competition

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT