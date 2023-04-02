17 teams set to vie in state coding competition

Seventeen teams of Arkansas high school students are advancing to the seventh annual All-State Coding Competition on April 29 at the University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

More than 160 teams participated in the All-Region Coding Competition held digitally in early March. The top 16 teams were selected for the state event, along with a team from the winning 2022 school -- the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

Teams advancing to the state competition:

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts: Robert Boerwinkle, Vicky Zhu and Brent Orlina. Sponsor: Nicholas Seward.

Bentonville High School: John Hayward, Jack Morris and Ethan Nguyen. Sponsor: William Oliver.

Bentonville West High School: Ryder Johnson, Tobias Bessler and Miles Higman. Sponsor: Steven Ward.

Conway High School: Ellie Feng, Thomas Coolidge and Hudson Ledbetter. Sponsor: Kimberly Raup.

Don Tyson School of Innovation: Eli Wetzel, Jackson Wallace and Daniel Paxton. Sponsors: Monica Minor and Burl Sniff.

eStem High School: Jackie South, Sydney Massey and Vin Zimmerman. Sponsor: Phillip Blake.

Farmington High School: Heath Daughtrey, Miles Batson and Warren Petty. Sponsor: Alex Long.

Haas Hall Academy-Bentonville: Veera Sai Joshik Unnam, Rithvik Srivenkata Vannemreddy and Rishab Gaddam. Sponsor: Adrienne Ingram.

Haas Hall Academy-Fayetteville: Queenie Lin, June Simmons and Dylan Gray. Sponsor: Margaret Cotton.

Haas Hall Academy-Rogers: Ivan Freeman, Kate Whitacre and Ethan Lising. Sponsor: Amy Schwartz.

LISA West High School: Evan Cole Stice and Madeline Claire Ramsey. Sponsor: Clarissa Harpool.

Little Rock Central High School: Joshua Yustana, Ethan Dunn and Aaron Liu. Sponsor: Stephany Alhajjaj.

North Little Rock Center of Excellence: Tyler Green, Tan Dao and Sawyer Bivens. Sponsor: Ayana Johnson.

Northside High School: Angel Duron, Jared Aleman and Chris Martinez. Sponsor: Zachary Coats.

Rogers High School: Adrian Salazar, Nicholas Robinson and Matthew Wilkinson. Sponsor: Jeffery Anderson.

Star City High School: JT West, Tony Chen and Madilynn Bolen. Sponsor: Amy Dreher.

Valley View High School: Jackson Carl Wilson, Kaydan Tran and Dalton Lee Morphis. Sponsor: Bryan Creech.

"The department is proud of these young scholars for applying their technology skills in a competitive environment,"Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said. "We wish them the best of luck in the next round of competition."

Each member of the first-place team will receive a $2,000 award that will be deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. Each member of the second-place team will receive a $1,000 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan, with each member of the third-place team receiving a $500 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. In addition, the schools that register/sponsor the winning teams will receive $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000, respectively by placement, to support their computer science programs. The prizes and competition expenses are provided by a grant from ARCodeKids.